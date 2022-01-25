James Harden, Kyrie Irving Nets Friction Draws Crazy Twitter Reactions

All-NBA shooting guard James Harden can opt-out of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets and enter restricted free agency this summer. Meaning that Harden could test the free agency market and find a deal with another team. However, the Nets would have the opportunity to choose between matching that team’s offer sheet or simply letting Harden walk.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Twitter Reacts to James Harden’s Beef With Kyrie Irving

All of the scenarios of Harden leaving the Nets are preliminary but not totally out of range. He has expressed his desire to remain in Brooklyn long-term. But the Kyrie Irving vaccine drama has frustrated Harden which could ultimately lead to his exit, according to Jake L. Fischer of “Bleacher Report”.

“Harden has been vocal to Nets figures and close contacts alike about his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving’s part-time playing status. A recent injury to Kevin Durant has exacerbated the issue, leaving Harden to shoulder the majority of the offensive burden during Brooklyn home games,” Fischer writes per “Bleacher Report”.

“Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told Bleacher Report.”

With the news of Harden’s alleged beef with Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status, Twitter was buzzing with all types of reactions from NBA fans.

“Harden will test free agency this summer” Morey: pic.twitter.com/uMdbwxK1Gx — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 25, 2022

would look ridiculous for harden's legacy to leave nets after 2 seasons and have thrown a ridiculous tantrum to get out of rockets, the guy put on a show to get out of town where he was king and now after 1 year he is already going to another team to hunt a ring? @JHarden13 — 🗼🎲 (@ppdovrauu) January 25, 2022

In a fantasy world….. James Harden to Boston???? https://t.co/8wPH1VCc4Z — Papi Shampoo (@andresfalero3) January 25, 2022

I'm hardly surprised that James Harden is frustrated about being left by himself as the Will Smith-Fresh Prince meme for home games. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 25, 2022

January 2021: were in a pandemic and James Harden is going to be a Sixer January 2022; were in a pandemic and James Harden is going to be a Sixer — Real Hooper Pilled Trill (@TrillBroDude) January 24, 2022

Harden Is Frustrated With Nash’s Coaching Style

Harden knew that coming to Brooklyn with KD and Kyrie would be a major adjustment for him overall as a player. He had become accustomed to being the offensive focal point on the Rockets and was looking to play a different style on the Nets. But according to Fischer Harden has increasingly become frustrated with Nets head coach Steve Nash’s style of play.

“Nets coach Steve Nash’s fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told [Bleacher Report]. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit,” Fischer continued.

“His new city could also be an issue. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well.”

Sixers President Daryl Morey Wants Reunion With Harden

One team that continues to attach itself to Harden’s name is the Philadelphia 76ers. The league-wide belief is that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is enamored with the idea of a reunion with the former Rockets star per Shams Charania of “The Athletic”.

“The notion of Morey holding out hope for a Harden reunion should surprise no one who saw them thrive together during those eight seasons together in Houston. It wasn’t just the on-court success that created their bond, though the perennial playoff appearances (including two Western Conference Finals) didn’t hurt,” Charania writes.

“It was the way Morey empowered Harden like never before, hiring a coach in Mike D’Antoni whose system played so wonderfully to his strengths and building the roster around him throughout. And after Morey’s failed attempt to pull it off last summer, when a deal that would have sent Simmons to the Rockets was real enough that the Sixers point guard even started shopping for homes in the Houston area, it makes perfect sense that Morey would want to go down this familiar road again.”

Buckle up Nets fans this is going to be one interesting summer.

READ NEXT: Lakers Give Key Update on Anthony Davis’ Status for Nets Showdown: Report