Nets James Harden Could Be in Hot Water for Paris Fashion Week Incident

Over the years Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has developed a reputation around the NBA. He likes to party, particularly with rappers. Some of The Beard’s closest cohorts include hip hop superstars Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Kanye West, Lil Baby, and a host of others. Because of the activities that some of those rappers take part in, Harden has often been chastised for carrying on those relationships.

There is nothing wrong with Harden hanging out with rappers. As a former NBA Most Valuable Player, it is obvious that having those relationships does not affect how well he performs on the basketball court. The concern is what happens when Harden hangs out with those rappers in his free time.

James Harden Detained With Rapper Lil Baby for Drug Possession

Just last season Harden was under fire after he was seen partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas with rapper Lil Baby when he was supposed to be in training camp with the Houston Rockets. He was fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s health and safety protocols. Less than a year later hanging out with Lil Baby could potentially have Harden in hot water once again.

Now that the Nets season is officially over Harden has a lot more spare time to do, whatever he pleases. This week he has been out and about with Lil Baby during Paris Fashion Week. Per a report by Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports, Harden was in a car with Lil Baby when the Atlanta rapper was arrested for having 20 grams of weed. Harden was not arrested for the incident, but he was detained.

“Nets All-Star James Harden was with rapper, Lil Baby who was arrested in Paris for possession of marijuana according to multiple reports,” Scoop B said per his Twitter account. “Harden was released & 20 grams of marijuana was found in the glove compartment of the car that both the rapper & Nets Star were in.”

It is still unclear if the league will punish Harden for being in a car that was carrying 20 grams of marijuana. However, it is worth noting that in September 2020, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested for marijuana possession and concealing stolen property. The NBA suspended Beasley for 12 games for his role in the incident.

Author Says Kevin Durant Is an Avid Marijuana Smoker

There is nothing that indicates Harden was consuming the marijuana that was in the car when it was stopped by police. However, the same cannot be said for all of the Nets’ All-Stars. According to Matt Sullivan the author of Can’t Knock the Hustle, Kevin Durant is an avid weed smoker. In fact, it is one of his biggest hobbies according to the author.

“KD smokes even more weed than you would think,” said Sullivan during a recent appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show. “I was at his house at one o’clock in the morning. The entire place just reeks. He doesn’t have a girlfriend. Doesn’t go on crazy vacations. He doesn’t do anything other than hoop. Like nothing. He’s boring as hell. So going out to him is just blazing.”





Matt Sullivan Shares New Revelations About Kevin Durant And The Brooklyn Nets | Dan Le Batard Matt Sullivan, author of 'Can't Knock The Hustle' joins Dan Le Batard and Stugotz to discuss some unbelievable stories about Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets. Subscribe at YouTube.com/LeBatardAndFriends 2021-07-02T12:00:04Z

While Harden was never arrested for marijuana possession it will be interesting to see how the league handles him being involved in the ordeal and how it could affect him heading into next season.

