James Harden Mural Painted Across From Barclays Center [LOOK]

Nets All-Star James Harden had his eyes on Brooklyn coming into the 2021 NBA season. Even though he started the season in Houston with the Rockets, Harden knew where he wanted his season to end, in Brooklyn hopefully with a championship.

So far in Brooklyn, Harden’s star has shined brightly as he is one of the league’s leading MVP candidates this season. ‘The Beard’ is averaging 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game on the season.

New James Harden Mural Surfaces in Brooklyn

Harden is one of the biggest superstars that the Brooklyn Nets have ever had and has been a model of consistency for the team during the multiple absences of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. To show their appreciation for the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player, fans painted a mural of Harden right across from the entrance of his new home, the Barclays Center.

James Harden mural currently being put up across the street from Barclays Center. 🎥 @_KD2 | @JHarden13 pic.twitter.com/0DRmlETocQ — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) April 7, 2021

Harden Loves Brooklyn Nets Fans

Harden has been gushing over Brooklyn fans since the moment that they were allowed back in the arena on February 22. According to the nine-time All-Star, the Barclays Center faithful is one of the biggest things that drew him to the Nets.

“I can’t wait. I’m excited,” James Harden said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“That is one of the reasons why I wanted to be in Brooklyn, because of the fan base. They are unbelievable. They know the game of basketball. They’re true, true fans.”

Harden Suffers Minor Setback

While a lot of Harden’s tenure has been sweet, some of it has been bitter as well. Harden is the latest Nets’ star to get bit with the injury bug. He has a strained hamstring that will keep him out for at least the next 10 days when he will be re-evaluated.

While Nash admits that the situation is not ideal, he also acknowledges that it could always be worse.

“As far as time and chemistry, it’s not ideal,” Nash told reporters via the New York Post.

“At the same time, it’s not a concern that we worry about the things that we can control. When he’s healthy and ready to go is kind of out of our hands; it’s up to when that hamstring is ready.”

Durant just recently returned from a similar hamstring injury. A minor injury that was supposed to sideline him for a couple of weeks at the very worst turned into nearly a two-month layoff. Knowing the complexity of the situation the Nets know they cannot be too cautious with Harden’s injury.

“So, we’re not going to spend a ton of time worrying about the negative ramifications. We’re going to spend time adapting in the interim and excited for when he does return.”

The Nets will surely miss Harden when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

