Former Nets Star James Harden Breaks Silence on Looming Return

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for the Brooklyn Nets, and in that span they saw their Big 3 of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving broken up when Harden was shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons.

Harden went on to help the Sixers make a playoff run that ended in the second round while Simmons never suited up for the Nets and they were eliminated via sweep in the first round by eventual the Eastern Conference champs Boston Celtics.

The Sixers and Nets played during the regular season after the trade, but the showdown took place in Philadelphia so the Brooklyn fans never got their chance to cheer or boo Harden.

It’s not clear what’s going to happen during the October 3 matchup considering it’s just a preseason game, but Harden isn’t worried.

Harden Sounds Off

#Sixers' James Harden was asked his thoughts on heading to Brooklyn to face the #Nets in tomorrow's preseason opener. It will mark his first game there since forcing to trade to the Sixers. "Nah, I mean … it's just a preseason game." — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 2, 2022

Days before the preseason matchup, Harden was asked about the matchup, but he downplayed it by saying it’s just the preseason.

“Nah, I mean … it’s just a preseason game,” he said via Keith Pompey.



Fans don’t tend to get all that hyped for a preseason matchup, so he’s certainly correct in the assessment, but it’s still a big moment. Nets fans have a few things to keep an eye on during this Nets-Sixers game as it also means Simmons will be making his Brooklyn debut.

Simmons was originally expected to be back in time for last season’s playoff run, but a setback caused him to miss the whole season and he underwent back surgery after the season concluded.

Fast forward to October, and he appears to be fully healthy and ready to go. It’ll be a big season for him as he works to prove he’s still worthy of being called one of the best players in the league, and the Nets will definitely be expecting a lot from him.

Simmons Debut

Ben Simmons is expected to make his Nets debut tonight 👀 Brooklyn will play the 76ers, his former team. pic.twitter.com/69YWOe1d8X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2022

Simmons will be utilized in many different ways for the Nets in the upcoming season, and it’ll be interesting to see how it all works.

Coach Steve Nash has talked about playing Simmons at center, and even called him out, in certain lineups, and that has the potential to create an explosive lineup with a ball-handling big man running the show.

Many teams would have struggles with that, and it could be the edge the Nets need to overcome some of the more prominent big men in the league, including Sixers star Joel Embiid. The Nets are running with Nic Claxton as the starting center, but there’s not much depth behind him, so they will have to get creative.

Ultimately, Simmons will likely see the brunt of his minutes come at point guard, and if he’s able to set the table consistently for Durant and Irving while also playing solid defense, the Nets should be just fine. Brooklyn will have to hope Simmons doesn’t show a bunch of rust after spending over a year away from the game, but that’s what these preseason games are for. It’ll be an exciting year for Nets fans to say the least.