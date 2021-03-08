James Harden States His Case For Why He Should Be League MVP

The Brooklyn Nets are a championship contender thanks in large part to their star point guard James Harden. On the season ‘The Beard’ is averaging 25.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and leads the NBA in assists with 11.4 per game.

Harden’s elite play throughout the season has caused many people around the league to put him in the discussion for NBA Most Valuable this year. Harden made his case for why he feels he is deserving of this year’s award.

James Harden Makes His Case for MVP

“I think I’m playing very, very good basketball right now, especially with everything we have been through as a team,” Harden said via NetsDaily.

“How quick it’s been as far as getting to know my teammates and being on the same court as them. The ultimate goal is to compete for a championship and win a championship. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come to Brooklyn. I think everybody in this organization feels the same way.”

The Nets have had a rather tumultuous season headlined by two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant only playing 19 games in the first half of the season due to injury and COVID protocols. Harden realizes that the biggest thing for Durant is being healthy and prepared for a deep playoff run in a loaded Eastern Conference.

“Huge piece as far as KD missing for some amount of games but once he gets back in the second half, we can continue the communication, continue the play on the games, and continue to watch film and get this thing right. The most important part is being ready to go once the playoffs start,” Harden said.

James Harden Has Built Rapport With Nets’ Veterans

Whether Durant will suit up when the Nets kick off the second half of their season against the Boston Celtics on Thursday remains to be seen. One thing that has been a recurring theme this year is that head coach Steve Nash along with the Nets’ front office doesn’t feel that they can be too careful with managing Durant’s injury. All the time that the 2014 Most Valuable Player has missed, has caused other players to step up in his absence.

“We use games as practice and the guys watch a lot of film, communication has to be great, and I think you just go off your experiences like what you been doing on the court,” Harden said.

“We’ve been pretty solid because we have a vet team so guys know how to play the game of basketball. The communication aspect got better along the way.”

Harden’s Only Focus Is Winning a Championship

The Nets are gearing up for the final stretch of one of the strangest NBA seasons in recent memory. This season was already championship or bust for the Nets and now with the addition of six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, the pressure with only build more for them to deliver a championship.

While Harden is deserving of the Most Valuable Player award, ‘The Beard’ has his sights set on a different trophy. The Larry O’Brien, as securing that elusive first championship is Harden’s ultimate goal. Both he and the Nets are in a prime position to accomplish that.

