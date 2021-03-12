James Harden Issues Strong Warning To the NBA About Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets were able to come away with an impressive victory over a Boston Celtics team who is on the come-up on Thursday night.

Nets’ All-Star Kyrie Irving had one of his best games of the season as he had a stat line of 40 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists as Brooklyn cruised to a 121-109 win over Kyrie’s former team.

What was even more impressive than his stat line was Kyrie’s ability to hit key shots once again down the stretch in a close game. Irving hit two huge threes in the waning moments of the fourth quarter just when it seemed like the Celtics were mounting a comeback.

Join Heavy on Nets!

ALL the latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

James Harden Sounds off on Kyrie’s Clutch Gene

Nets star and MVP candidate James Harden knows that Kyrie’s knack for hitting big shots is what separates him from other players and Brooklyn depends on him for that.

“He has that killer mentality,” the 2021 All-Star said via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

James Harden on Kyrie Irving: "He has that killer mentality of no matter who we play, when we play, he's gonna go out there and try to destroy the opponent." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 12, 2021

Irving hitting big shots for his teams is not some sort of new discovery, he has made a career out of it. Irving hit quite possibly the most clutch shot in NBA history in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Irving buried a clutch three over unanimous MVP Steph Curry to put the Cavaliers up in the final minute in Game 7 in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors that would ultimately win the franchise their first championship.

Kyrie Irving's Clutch 3 Pointer Cavaliers vs Warriors Game 7 June 19, 2016 2016 NBA Finals 2016-06-22T18:38:19Z

“No matter who we play, when we play, he’s gonna go out there and try to destroy the opponent,” Harden said.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Irving & Harden Have Built Great Chemistry

If Nets fans were to take one positive from the hamstring injury of star forward Kevin Durant it is that Harden and Irving have built great chemistry both on and off the court. The two star guards have each other’s back and their play on the court has reflected it.

The same way Harden had Kyrie’s back when he faced off with his former team on Thursday, Irving supported Harden when he faced the Rockets back on March 3.

“Everybody at home, enjoy the game; there will be no tension or no s*** talking going on, on the court or about James in my presence or anybody else’s presence,” Irving said before the Nets’ trip to Houston to take on the Rockets via the Houston Chronicle.

“We’re coming to Houston to enjoy the game of basketball and play it at a high level on behalf of James and the rest of the guys because we know it’s a special night regardless, going back to where he started it all or where he started making a huge jump in his career.”

The Nets continue to rack up the wins as they are now 25-13 on the season. The team still awaits the return of star forward Kevin Durant and the debut of six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin.

Nobody knows when either of those things will occur, but the Nets have proven that they can handle just about any NBA team with the roster as currently constructed.

READ NEXT: Kyrie Irving Honored In Big Way After Huge Night [WATCH]