Jarrett Allen Addresses Kyrie Leaving The Team

On Wednesday Jarrett Allen was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade that landed James Harden in a Nets Jersey. Before the trade went down, Allen did an interview with Yahoo Sports, and addressed the Kyrie Irving saga. Kyrie is set to miss a fifth consecutive game when the Nets take on the Knicks on Wednesday.

Jarrett Allen Sounds Off On Kyrie

“Yeah we know – we know, and we are ready to give him his space,” Allen replied when asked if the team knew what was going on with Kyrie. “He is one of our teammates, one of our brothers, and we are going to give him as much time as he needs.”

Kyrie has been away from the team since last Thursday when the Brooklyn Nets were set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Kyrie was a late scratch from the game and multiple sources cited last weeks’ events at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. being the reason behind Kyrie’s mysterious hiatus. It seemed like a good reason for not being with the Nets at first, as Kyrie has been one of the most vocal players within the league when it comes to social justice issues. That was until Tuesday when a video of Kyrie in a club, without a mask, broke the internet.

Kyrie was originally reported to be partying in Toronto with rapper Drake in the video but was actually at a recent birthday party for his older sister Asia Irving. To make matters, worse no one in the video is wearing a mask or social distancing. As per the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols, players are not supposed to be present at lounges, bars, or gatherings with 15 people or more. Kyrie’s actions will likely result in more missed time away from the team as he will have to isolate as per league rules. The NBA is currently investigating the video. Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks released a statement yesterday following the viral video.

The Nets Have Been Fully Supportive of Kyrie

“We are aware of a video on social media featuring Kyrie Irving at a family gathering,” Marks said in a statement released by the Brooklyn Nets. “We are reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety protocols.” If the NBA finds Kyrie guilty of violating the safety protocols he would be required to self-quarantine for a week and would lose a portion of his salary for the time missed. Still, both Sean Marks and the Nets insist that they know the reason behind Kyrie’s personal leave and support his decision fully. “Kyrie remains away from the team due to personal reasons. The date of his return has yet to be finalized,” Marks continued. “In the meantime, we will continue to stay focused on our organizational goals. Kyrie will have the opportunity to address his absence when he is ready to do so.”

