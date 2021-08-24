Traded Brooklyn Nets Player Makes Bold Statement About Failed Title Run

Heading into the 2021 NBA Playoffs the Brooklyn Nets were presumed as the favorites to win the NBA Finals. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden leading the way for Brooklyn, the Nets were in prime position to make a legit run at the title.

The Nets ran through a turbulent first-round series with the Boston Celtics as they won the series in five games. However, injuries would affect their second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks as both Irving and Harden suffered injuries that forced them both to miss time in the series. Ultimately the Nets would go on to lose to the eventual NBA champion Bucks in seven games.

v=The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Jarrett Allen Talks About Nets Failed Title Run

Landing a player of Harden’s caliber via trade is going to come with a hefty price tag. For the Nets the cost of Harden meant giving up their center Jarrett Allen who was beginning to show that he had a bright future in this league at the time of the trade. The Cavaliers’ center made a recent appearance on SiriusXM Radio and said that he believes if he had remained in Brooklyn this season, the outcome of the Nets and Bucks series may have been different.

“I feel like I could’ve helped them,” Allen said of the Nets’ playoff run. “I’m not saying I would have been the No. 1 piece, but I feel like I could have had a hand in helping [the Nets] get to the Finals. It crossed my mind a couple of times, I’m not gonna lie to you.”

"It crossed my mind a couple of times" 🔊Jarrett Allen (@_bigjayy_) tells @BCusterTV & @DarthAmin he wonders at times if he could have helped the Nets get past the Bucks in this year's playoffs #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/Rhsd0GtEAf — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 23, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Cavalier Reward Jarrett Allen With Max Contract

While it may not be what Nets fans want to hear Allen could have a valid point in saying that Brooklyn could have used his services in last year’s playoffs. So often, Nets head coach Steve Nash would plug and play Nic Claxton and DeAndre Jordan in different situations but struggled to find any consistency at the center position.

Allen proved that not only is he a consistent play at the center position but also a franchise player. Last season the former Texas Longhorn averaged 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Cavaliers. After showing such promise in his first year, Cleveland rewarded Allen with a 5-year $100 million contract this summer.

Restricted free agent Jarrett Allen has agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Nets Legend Sends High Praise to Jarrett Allen

For many, the trade that sent Harden to the Nets and Allen to the Cavs was an eye-opener as it meant getting to see what the young center could provide to a team when allowed to play consistent minutes. But some saw the potential that Allen had while he was still in Brooklyn. Former New Jersey Nets big man Derrick Coleman was one of the few that saw promise in Allen early on.

“I love his energy. I love what he brings to the table, I don’t know why he’s not starting,” Coleman said of Allen in January per NetsDaily.

“And again, I think everybody’s trying to play small ball. Everybody can’t do that. Golden State showed they were really capable of doing that because they had shooters. They had guys that could pick and pop and shoot the ball. I think you need a big guy in there just to be that presence on the defensive end of the floor and to be able to communicate.”

Allen has improved his game each season since entering the league in 2017. 2021 could end up being the season that he makes his biggest leap.

READ NEXT: Lakers Champ ‘Happy’ Kyrie Irving, James Harden & Kevin Durant Teamed Up