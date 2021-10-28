Did Jay-Z Just Try to Convince Star Point Guard to Join Nets? [WATCH]

The Brooklyn Nets are unsure what they will do with their point guard Kyrie Irving. But with no return date for the 7-time All-Star on the schedule and contract extensions off the table, for now, it seems that the partnership could be over soon.

Even though Kyrie is technically still a Net, that hasn’t stopped former Nets minority owner and hip-hop icon Jay-Z from recruiting the next star point guard to his hometown team.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

LaMelo Ball Shuts Down Jay-Z’s Recruiting Pitch

During the Nets’ home opener against the Charlotte Hornets on October 24, the multi-platinum recording artist can be seen talking to Hornets star LaMelo Ball. From what cameras caught of the conversation, Jay-Z is trying to sway Ball to come to Brooklyn when his contract with the Hornets expires.

“Lip readers quickly transcribed Ball telling Jay-Z, “I’m good in Charlotte.” Jay-Z replied, “you want to be there forever?” LaMelo nodded his head, and walked away,” Chris Mannix wrote per “Sports Illustrated.”

Jay-Z and LaMelo Ball catching up during the Hornets vs. Nets game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/89v3r5v9C0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Nets Fall Below .500 After Loss to Heat

The Nets have been off to a slow start, dropping from 1st place in the preseason power rankings to 5th place as they came into their matchup with the Miami Heat with a 2-2 record.

Against the Heat, they hoped to shake off the early-season slump, but instead walked away with a 106-93 loss. James Harden had 14 points and 7 assists, Joe Harris finished with 15 points and Bruce Brown scored 12 points. The scoring just was not there for the Nets to overcome the Heat as they now have a record of 2-3.

Harden's got an empty side of the court and Max Strus standing between him and the rim. Instead dribbles into a forced pass to Millsap with Morris already helping over and Strus reading the play like a book. Attack early! pic.twitter.com/G6B5WDiK6e — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) October 28, 2021

Kevin Durant Applauds Nets Defense

Kevin Durant however continued to build on his Most Valuable Player award campaign. He had a double-double, scoring 25 points along with 11 rebounds. While the Nets are in an early season slump, Durant has faith that he and his squad will turn the ship around.

”I like how we’re playing defense the last couple games,” Durant said after the loss per SNY. ”I like where our defense is trending. … I feel like we’re generating good shots. We’re just (not) knocking them down. If we continue to generate good shots, we’ll put ourselves in a good position.”

Durant was also asked about the Nets offense and what the difference was from last year, to which he already knew the answer that reporters were looking for. So the Nets’ star addressed the elephant in the room.

“I know what you want me to say,” he said while cracking a smile. “Yeah, we do miss Kyrie. He’s a part of our team.”

After being asked about the difference between the teams offense last season as compared this season, Kevin Durant jokingly says "Yeah, we do miss Kyrie" He adds "It's just a matter of us knocking them down, I think it'll come" pic.twitter.com/UhLFbBSlCG — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 28, 2021

Steve Nash Sounds off on James Harden’s Slump

Three-time scoring champion James Harden has been struggling recently with putting up his usual numbers. He has not scored more than 20 points in a game this season, shooting 36% from the field and 33% from behind the arc. On top of that, he’s only shooting 3 free throws per game the fewest of his career.

Many speculate that it may have to do with the NBA’s new rules on calling fouls. Referees are being more lenient when it comes to hooking arms, or jumping into a defender, two moves Harden is infamous for. But Nets head coach Steve Nash is sure that whatever the issue may be, the All-Star guard will eventually get back to his best.

“I think it’s an adjustment to the officiating. They’ve drawn a new line, so getting accustomed to that is one part of it,” Nash said before the game.

“The other part of it is that he has just played so little basketball in the last six months that it’s inevitable that there’s gonna be a period of time that he needs to play and adapt and kind of re-find his rhythm and groove and all that stuff. I think that both are relevant and we just need to be patient with him and allow him time to get to his best.”

Steve Nash on James Harden's start to the season "We just need to be patient with him and allow him time to get back to his best" pic.twitter.com/hEiScMRIzY — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 27, 2021

Joe Harris Makes Nets History

A shining moment for the Nets in their loss to the Heat was that shooting guard Joe Harris made history as he passed Jason Kidd to become the Nets’ all-time leader in three-pointers made. An accomplishment of epic proportions.

“It means a lot”, Harris said of breaking Kidd’s record.“But then also individual accolades … they don’t happen if it’s not for everyone else around you.”

Joe Harris on setting the franchise's record for most three pointers made "It means a lot" pic.twitter.com/eNkwZrd3AP — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 28, 2021

The Nets are still in wait on what they are going to do about their situation with Kyrie. While it’s still early in the season, the need to improve their roster becomes more and more dire with each loss that they suffer. They will have a chance to get back to .500 in their next game against the Indiana Pacers.

READ NEXT: Trade Proposal Has Nets Ship ‘Big 3’ Guard to NBA’s Youngest Team: Report