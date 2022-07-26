Jaylen Brown Breaks Silence on Nets Trade Rumors

Early Monday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared a report on ESPN.com about a shocking trade possibility that included Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics discussing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. The Durant sweepstakes have largely seemed to slow down. There were little updates recently besides speculation that the Nets were preparing to having the All-Star forward back next season. However, in a summer that has been full of surprises, that quiet was replaced by the stirring noise of a potential Jaylen Brown trade.

Wojnarowski tweeted early Monday morning, sharing the wild news. “ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal.”

NBA Twitter had a field day with the news almost instantly. Rob Perez hilariously tweeted “2:31 AM ET on a Monday.” as a simple note to the shocking late-night report.

2:31 AM ET on a Monday. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 25, 2022

Perez wasn’t the only one surprised by the news, as one of the players involved in the rumors took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Jaylen Brown Tweets Amid Trade Rumors

Wojnarowski wrote about the Celtics interest in Durant, and what makes them one of the best potential suitors is that Boston has an All-Star they can deal. Although the team is unwilling to part with their young All-Star Jason Tatum, they may be open to the possibility of trading Brown as the centerpiece of the deal.

The news wasn’t readily received by Brown, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts. The Celtics All-Star shared three simple letters “Smh” implying that he is shaking his head at the news.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

He also could be shaking his head to the fact that the Celtics may not be in actual talks with the Nets currently, despite Wojnarowski’s report. Another ESPN NBA Insider, Brian Windhorst, shared that the Celtics and Nets are currently not in any fresh talks.

“I don’t think the Nets are involved in active talks right now. … I know it came out today, so it’s front of mind, but those are not fresh talks,” Windhorst shared.

Possible Nets and Celtics Trade

Wojnarowski did note that while the Celtics may have the best chance to acquire Durant because they can offer an All-Star player, they are no closer to any other NBA team.

“The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote.

He also added that there remains to be no traction on Durant discussions.

“There are no deals believed to have traction for Durant, and no team has yet to reach the significant threshold that the Nets have set to trade one of the league’s most talented players, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote.

If there remains to be no traction or fresh communication between the two sides, what was the purpose of Wojnarowski’s 2:30 AM report? Was he just sharing that the Celtics have the best chance to land Durant if they are willing to deal their All-Star Jaylen Brown? If so, the report feels very hallow and a valid reason for Brown to be shaking his head after the report shook the league rumors.

