Nets Target All-Star Had ‘Remarkable’ Workout with East Rival: Report

The Brooklyn Nets have been often accused of unfairly loading assets onto their roster in their pursuit of a championship. It is a theory that has made them the villains of the NBA.

After coming into the season with All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant already on the roster The Nets added three more throughout the season. The team completed a blockbuster trade for nine-time All-Star James Harden less than a month into the season. Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge (who would later retire) were acquired through the buyout market.

The Nets are looking to add another All-Star to their roster as they gear up for a playoff run per Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, but according to his report, another Eastern Conference rival is already a step ahead in their pursuit.

Nets Still Pursuing Joe Johnson

“Joe Johnson had a remarkable workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, I’m told,” Scoop B tweeted on April 20.

“Per sources: Johnson impressed Bucks so much that he is coming in for a 2nd workout.”

Joe Johnson has started to become a hot name in the free-agent market as teams are in the season of rounding out their playoff rosters. According to Scoop B, Johnson has quite the pool of suitors including the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Scoop B had previously reported that the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz were interested in Johnson. ‘Iso Joe’ played with Utah from 2016 to 2018.

Joe Johnson had a remarkable workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, I’m told. Per sources: Johnson impressed Bucks so much that he’s coming in for a 2nd workout. As I shared last week: Lakers, Nets also have interest. Another team with interest in the NBA free agent are the Heat. pic.twitter.com/4tN1zdednu — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 20, 2021

Bucks aren’t only team interested in Joe Johnson. Other teams keeping tabs on ISO Joe: Clippers, Nets, Jazz, Lakers. The 39 year old impressed during USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team while averaging 11 PPG, 9 RPG and 6.5 APG. pic.twitter.com/2DaxRoTLzi — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 17, 2021

ISO Joe Can Still Hoop

In his career, Johnson has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Although the seven-time All-Star is knocking on the door of a 40-year-old he has proved that he is still a bucket.

Johnson has not played in the NBA since 2018 during a short stint with the Houston Rockets.

However, during his NBA hiatus, he spent time in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league. He was awarded the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2019. That was the last season of the league as the BIG3 did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson Waiting On the Right Opportunity

The league takes place in the summer once the NBA season is over. While Johnson is still interested in an NBA comeback that is not the reason why he joined the BIG3.

“I am hopeful to get back, but I did not get in the BIG3 to get back to the league,” Johnson said, via The Undefeated.

“I had a great career. I enjoyed the process. The only thing that keeps the NBA fire in the belly is how it ended in Houston. That just does not sit well with me. So, if an opportunity comes along and I feel that it is worth it, yeah, I take that chance.”

Johnson has had an incredible NBA career. He is a seven-time All-Star, All-NBA, and enjoyed a lot of success with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets. The one thing that has eluded the 17-year veteran is the chance to compete for an NBA Title as he has never been to the NBA Finals.

With him being a name on multiple title contender’s radars, Johnson may finally get his opportunity in 2021.

