Joel Embiid’s New Go-To Move Should Have Nets’ Fans Terrified [Watch]

The top two seeds in the Eastern Conference lost disappointingly last night. The Philadelphia 76ers lost at home to the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers 109-112. The Nets had an opportunity to take over the number one seed in the east after the Sixers loss, but they lost in blowout fashion to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home.

Joel Embiid’s New Go-To Move Is Terrifying

Aside from the loss to the Mavs, the most terrifying thing for Nets fans must be the way that leading Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid has been playing as of late. Last night he debuted a new go-to move that even Kevin Durant might not be able to stop.

Seven footers should NOT be able to do this:

JOEL EMBIID DOING WHAT NOW!? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GXsrdP3XGB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2021

Embiid had an insane stat line in the loss. The 2021 All-Star had 42 points on just 22 shots to go along with 13 rebounds, six assists, and 2 blocks on the night.

Harden Saw Embiid’s Potential Way Back When

Nets’ star point guard James Harden has previously spoken on Embiid’s insane talent and the potential he has to be an elite big man in the NBA.

“He’s probably the most skilled big man we have in this league,” Harden told reporters in 2017 via SLAM.

“Offensively, he’s shooting the three at a high level, 7-2 finishing around the basket, making plays for his teammates. And defensively, he blocked my shot. He’s everywhere man. He has a bright future. Philly got something special here,” Harden said.

That was back in 2017 when Harden was still a member of the Houston Rockets. Now that “The Beard” has come East, don’t expect Harden to continue gushing over Embiid. Especially because they are likely the only team standing between the Brooklyn Nets and the NBA Finals.

Harden Sounds off on Luka

The Nets’ nine-game win streak was snapped on Saturday courtesy of Luka and the Mavs. Harden and Doncic put on a show for the fans at Barclays Center as the two stars proved that they are All-Star worthy. After the game, Harden spoke on how impressed he is with Doncic’s game.

“Luka is Luka Doncic. He’s playing at his own pace and there are some similarities,” Harden said via NetsDaily.

“He never lets anyone speed him up and he gets what he wants. That’s rare for a guy at a young age. I think he’s 21 years old and to be able to take the game and control it as he does so obviously, we know he has a very, very, very bright future and the Mavs got a special one,” Harden said.

The Nets were without two of their stars as Kyrie Irving was a late scratch due to recovery from the surgery, he had on his shoulder last season. Durant remains out due to a strained left hamstring he suffered during his return to Golden State.

With just two games left before the All-Star break, the Nets still have a chance to take over the number one seed in the east. Brooklyn will close the first half of the season on Wednesday when Harden returns to Houston to take on his former team, the Rockets.

