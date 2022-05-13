Kendrick Lamar Questions Nets Kyrie Irving on His New Record

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving and his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine has been back in the news recently. It started with Sean Marks’ comments in his May 10 press conference with the media and now is cemented in the lyrics of the new Kendrick Lamar record.

Irving, who elected not to get the COVID vaccine causing him to miss home games due to New York City’s vaccine mandate, has been talked about by everyone. From sports media to Chris Rock, all have had something to say about the All-Star point guard’s decision. Now, the fourteen-time Grammy-winning rapper even included his stance in one of his bars.

Kyrie mentioned on the new Kendrick album

Lamar released his newest album, the highly-anticipated ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ on May 13. The eighteen-track LP features artists like Baby Keem and Ghostface Killah and the track titled ‘Savior,’ which makes mention of the Nets point guard.

The track titled ‘Savior’ has a run time of 3:44 and features both Baby Keem and Sam Dew. In verse 2 of the track is when Kendrick mentions Kyrie’s controversial decision.

Seen a Christian say the vaccine mark of the beast

Then he caught COVID and prayed to Pfizer for relief

Then I caught COVID and started to question Kyrie

Will I stay organic or hurt in this bed for two weeks? (You really wanna know?)

While Irving is mentioned, it does not feel like he is at the center of a Kendrick Lamar diss track. It is an anecdote about the anti-vaccine rhetoric associated with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Kyrie has also been seen in support of the album, appearing on a May 12 Instagram live stream listening to the new album. He also gave his reaction in response to questioning he received on a Twitch stream, saying, “I’m not mad. I’m not indifferent. I’m just grateful. How about that?”

Kyrie Irving Reacts To Kendrick Lamar mentioning him on his album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE CONTENT!!!!! twitter: twitter.com/xeon600 2022-05-13T08:26:14Z

Sean Marks Questioning Kyrie in May 10 Press Conference

Kendrick Lamar isn’t the only one questioning Kyrie Irving. Nets GM Sean Marks had pointed responses to questions in his May 10 press conference. When asked about the team make up for next year, Marks clarified what is important for Brooklyn.

“I think we know what we’re looking for. We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball, and be available. That goes not only for Kyrie but for everybody here,” Marks said

While saying it goes for everyone, even more than just Kyrie, it still felt like those words were very much meant for Kyrie. When asked directly on Irving’s imminent status as an unrestricted free agent and the Nets’ plans on bringing him back, and how his absences due to the vaccine played a role, the Nets GM added:

“100 percent. We have to factor all of that in. Honestly, where we are, when you’re giving someone a minimum contract, and it doesn’t pan out, it still factors into how you’re building a roster. So certainly, when you’re looking at players that are making $30-40 million dollars, you have to factor in everything, “Marks continued.

The NBA is watching how the offseason unfolds, and the news around Kyrie Irving and the Nets could be the most important of the offseason. Stay tuned to see everything that happens surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.