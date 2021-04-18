Kevin Durant Nearly a Victim of Crude Practical Joke [LOOK]

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is a man of many names. Durantula, Slim Reaper, and Green Room just to name a few.

Despite Durant’s multitude of nicknames, to most NBA fans and people around the world, he is the one and only KD. Earlier this year Durant got in an argument with multi-platinum rapper Kash Doll over the name “KD” which caused his fans on Twitter to flood her mentions.

You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off…U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 27, 2021

I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly ❤️ https://t.co/zz9nKERprd — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kash Doll Plays Savage Prank on Kevin Durant

However, Kash Doll recently got Durant back as she fired the most recent shot in the two KD’s friendly online beef.

“Y’all, I FaceTimed Kevin Durant last night on set while my (black eye and bloody nose make-up was on) and told him his fans did that to me because of the KD argument,” Kash Doll said on Saturday via her Twitter account.

“Y’all should’ve seen his face!!! He was so concerned until I started laughing then he hung up,”

Durant did eventually respond to the prank according to another recent tweet from Kash Doll:

He said that’s yo problem you play too much 😂 — 3:14 (@kashdoll) April 17, 2021

When Kash Doll called Durant, she was on set of her new show B.M.F. which is based on the upcoming of the Atlanta drug cartel Black Mafia Family. The show is executive produced by multi-platinum rapper 50 Cent who was in the background when Kash Doll called Durant according to her.

Y’all i FaceTimed Kevin Durant last night on set while my (black eye and bloody nose make up was on) and told him his fans did that to me bc of the KD argument 😂😂😂 y’all should’ve seen his face!!! He was so concerned until i started laughing then he hung up 😂😂😂😂 — 3:14 (@kashdoll) April 17, 2021

Funny part about it 50 was right there we was on set 😂 https://t.co/ulMfyjTIra — 3:14 (@kashdoll) April 17, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Kevin Durant Has Picked Up Where He Left Off

KD recently returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for 23 games. Since his return, he has been tearing it up for the Brooklyn Nets.

On Friday during the Nets, 130-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets Durant finished with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 11 assists.

As impressive as Durant’s passing display was on Friday against the Hornets, he will not take all the credit. KD credits the rest of his Nets’ teammates for getting to the right spots so that he was able to find them all night.

“I think my teammates were available all night and it was on me to find them,” Durant said of his big assist night via NetsDaily.

“I am a scorer first and I think that’s what opens up my passing is when I’m aggressive to score — I can get my guys open and find them for open shots.”

Nash Not Concerned With Multitude of Starting Lineups

Brooklyn’s three All-Stars have still only played seven games together which has caused Nash to use a multitude of lineups this season. This could be a cause of concern come playoff time as it pertains to team chemistry. However, Nash is not too concerned about that because according to him the lineups in the playoffs vary for each round.

“Each round, if you’re fortunate enough to advance, poses different problems, different matchups, and therefore different rotations,” Nash said via NetsDaily.

“A lot of that just depends on where we’re at physically when we get there, what the matchups are from round-to-round, and then lastly, situationally — is there a situation that demands or asks for one of our guys that typically isn’t in the rotation to do a job for us.”

The Nets will be looking to pull out a win against the defending Eastern Conference champions when they take on the Miami Heat on Sunday.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Has Heated Twitter Exchange With Famed Rapper