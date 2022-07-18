Proposed Kevin Durant Trade Lands Nets $158 Million Scorer

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June, and the team is still looking for the right offer that would send him out of town.

Closing in on a month since the request, there’s no telling how long it’ll take for Brooklyn to find an offer they’re happy with, or if it’ll even happen at all.

While Durant wants to land with the Miami Heat or Phoenix Suns, he might have to settle with going somewhere else as the Nets find the offer that’s right for them.

This could potentially see Durant teaming up with Zion Williamson in New Orleans. It would be a trade that greatly jump-starts the Pelicans’ title chances, providing Williamson stays healthy.

For the Nets, they’d get high-scorer Brandon Ingram in return to remain competitive. Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey lays out for both sides.

Durant for Ingram

Trading a high-scorer for another is definitely a good move for the Nets as it’d help the team compete for the playoffs, especially if Kyrie Irving is still on the roster.

At just 25 years old, Ingram still has plenty of time to add to his game, and perhaps he could create a good duo with Ben Simmons. In fact, Bailey is banking on that happening in the proposed deal.

“On the Nets side, this is the kind of move that would kick-start at least a soft rebuild,” he wrote. “The picks accomplish that, but it doesn’t have to feel like a total teardown. Having Ingram and Ben Simmons in the same lineup gives Brooklyn a young, positionless core with plenty of defensive and playmaking upside.”

Here’s the whole deal:

Nets Recieve: Brandon Ingram, Devonte’ Graham, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee) and a 2027 first-round pick

Pelicans Receive: Kevin Durant

The Nets would get some future picks back in the deal, a blossoming, young scorer, and also some more depth at point guard. All in all, it’s not a bad deal by any means, but Brooklyn would undoubtedly be a less talented team as a result.

As an added bonus, Ingram is signed through the 2024-25 season.

Big Move for the Pelicans

Small market teams have to fight for stars to come to town, so landing a name like Durant to pair with Williamson would be massive for New Orleans, and Bailey agrees.

“Durant can provide a lot of what Ingram does for the Pelicans, though with more efficiency and at a greater volume,” he wrote. “And with the amount of attention he’d command on the perimeter, Zion Williamson would be able to feast inside.”

This would obviously assume Williamson stays healthy to duo with Durant. Although Williamson missed the entire season last year, he’s already been named to an All-Star team and just signed a massive extension, proving the Pelicans still believe him.

After seeing Anthony Davis depart to the Lakers, it looks like the Pelicans will want to do more this time around to keep their star happy. Landing Durant would certainly be a step in the right direction.

