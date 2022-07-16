Boston Celtics Star Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant Following Nets Sweep

To say the Brooklyn Nets had a disappointing ending to the 2022 season would be a gross understatement. After coming in as the preseason favorite to engage in a highly anticipated NBA Finals clash with the Los Angeles Lakers, both teams underwhelmed last season. The Lakers did not qualify for the playoffs, however, the Nets were able to make it out of the play-in tournament with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. And their reward was a first-round matchup with a young and hungry Boston Celtics team.

Despite having Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant healthy and ready to go for the postseason, the Nets were unable to register a win in the first round as they were swept convincingly by the Celtics. Jayson Tatum was the star of that series as he averaged 30.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per Stat Muse.

Despite disposing of the Nets in the first round with ease, the Celtics star still has high praise for Durant. During a question and answer session on Twitter, Tatum listed Durant as one of his favorite players to play against, along with Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard, adding that they were top players at the small forward position. Notably eliminated out of the top 5 was Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kd, bron, Melo, kawhi….. basically best players at my position — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 14, 2022

Tatum’s Dad Has Strong Reaction to First Round Sweep

The Celtics’ run started with their first-round sweep over the Nets. A Game 1 nail-biter where Tatum hit the game winning shot, spelled out the makings of a long battle between two Eastern Conference heavyweights, but unfortunately, Brooklyn was swept.

Though Boston made quick work of Kyrie and KD, Jayson Tatum’s dad says he expected a long series after a Game 1 thriller.

“When they ran through Brooklyn like that, I was saying the Celtics in 6 or 7 or something like that, especially after the miraculous shot Jayson made because I was like, ‘This is going to be a grind of a series…’ but that light just stayed on, and they just dominated,” Justin Tatum said in an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

Tatum’s Dad: ‘Brooklyn Was Bad Defensive Team’

Despite getting swept, in each game, the Nets had a puncher’s chance of winning but could not close the deal. Tatum’s father also says that as the series progressed, the Celtics were able to manipulate the Nets on the defensive side of the ball. Which ultimately ended up being the deciding factor in the series.

“They knew that Brooklyn wasn’t a good defensive team,” The father of the Celtics’ star added. “And they just had to slow down KD. And so, when they did that, and the rest of the boys stepped up, I was like, ‘We got something here…’ and it happened in Milwaukee, the same thing. That’s seven games that they went through. This team is relentless, and they really have a shot to win it all.”

That series was just one of the factors that jump-started a chaotic offseason for the Nets. As Durant and Kyrie’s fate with the franchise remains undecided, the reality is that neither of them has any leverage in the situation.

Both stars are under contract for 2022-23, and if the Nets are unable to find what they consider a fair trade, the star duo will be expected to fulfill their obligation.

