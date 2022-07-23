Nets Kevin Durant Hits Charles Barkley With Truth Bomb: ‘Go Do Your Research’

Kevin Durant’s controversial decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors received heavy criticism. Durant and the Thunder had just lost to the Warriors after blowing a 3-1 lead in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. And many thought that his decision to join Golden State was indicative of him running from the challenge of having to beat them.

Durant’s decision paid off for him eventually, after winning two NBA championships and two NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards. However, KD winning his first title in Golden State isn’t enough for Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who has been critical of his decision even after leaving to join the Brooklyn Nets. On the latest episode of his podcast, ‘The ETCs’, Durant had a strong response to Barkley and the rest of his critics.

“Bus riders, bus drivers, like, what does that even mean? We play a team game, I thought, at the end of the day. And we all played with great players, but I feel like I can stand out among any player. I don’t have to minimize myself, even for great players.

“So, nah, I never looked at it if I’m riding the bus, ’cause I played a lot of minutes, and I scored a lot of points for that team. Then you say I won’t get respect from the legends. Like, what legends? What group of legends are you talking about? Who? ‘Cause every time I run into a legend, I get nothing but love.”

Play

Postseason With Kevin Durant Kevin Durant returns to The ETCs podcast with plenty to talk about. The guys kick things off discussing the 2022 NBA Draft and top prospects like Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey and more. Then KD talks about the state of the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving's pending decisions on his potential… 2022-06-24T15:41:30Z

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Barkley Throws Shade at Durant With ‘Bus Rider’ Comment

The ‘bus rider’ portion of the Nets star’s NSFW rant was in response to Barkley, who used the term as a metaphor to insinuate that Durant won the only two titles of his career because he joined a championship team. The TNT analyst also added that Durant won’t have the same respect as his contemporaries until he wins as the “bus driver”.

“Kobe Bryant said, ‘I had to win a championship without Shaq.’ LeBron James said, ‘I had to win a championship without [Dwayne] Wade and Chris Bosh. That’s the way this thing works. Before KD gets that great respect from all the old heads, he’s going to have to win a championship as the bus driver,” Barkley said on “Get Up!” in June 2022.

“Listen, he joined that team that already won a championship, no disrespect, that’s just a fact. … KD’s an all-time hell of a player, but until he is the guy on a championship [team], we’re not going to ever give him the respect that he probably deserves. The game hasn’t changed. Kobe said it, LeBron said it, and so we’re going to hold him to the same high standard.”

Play

Charles Barkley: Kevin Durant has to win a championship as ‘the bus driver’ | Get Up Charles Barkley: Kevin Durant has to win a championship as ‘the bus driver’ | Get Up Charles Barkley discusses why Kevin Durant won’t get the respect he deserves unless he wins an NBA championship as a leader of his team. #ESPN #NBA #GetUp ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to… 2022-06-17T14:33:41Z

Kyrie Absence From Drew League Explained

Durant’s Brooklyn Nets co-star, Kyrie Irving, also came under heavy criticism after he didn’t appear in the Drew League tournament on July 16 after multiple reports confirmed he was supposed to be in attendance. On July 23, Landon Buford, formerly of “Forbes”, revealed the reason for his absence.

“Kyrie Irving skipped Drew League last weekend to do Coach Phil Handy’s clinic because he didn’t want cameras/attention per league sources,” Buford Tweeted on July 22.

Kyrie Irving skipped Drew League last weekend to do Coach Phil Handy’s clinic because he didn’t want cameras/attention per league sources.#NetsWorld #NBATwitter #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/ZmnRhcGoYQ — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) July 23, 2022

Both Kyrie and KD have ruled the headlines this summer. With all signs pointing towards a Nets return, it will be interesting to see what impact they will have on the court this fall.

READ NEXT: Lakers Change Course on Kyrie Irving, LeBron James Reunion: Report