Nets Kevin Durant Takes Harsh Shot at ‘Clown’ Hall of Famer Over Recent Comments

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has a long history with NBA Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley. Barkley, one of the most outspoken television personalities, has never been one to mince his words when he has an opinion on something.

Likewise, Durant, who is particularly active on social media, will always jump at the opportunity to defend his name when someone calls him out. And when Barkley did so in his latest interview, Durant gave the Hall of Famer an earful via his Twitter account.

“This clown does not have g14 classification to speak on the god, we’ve never had a real human interaction…carry on haaaa,”Durant tweeted.

This clown does not have g14 classification to speak on the god, we’ve never had a real human interaction…carry on haaaa https://t.co/wDPyHADBFf — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 3, 2022

“I think it’s insecurity when u go on tv trying to take shots at my character as a man. But s***, I’m an ignorant jock, what do I know,” he added.

I think it’s insecurity when u go on tv trying to take shots at my character as a man. But shit, I’m an ignorant jock, what do I know.. https://t.co/UK4y6O2CM4 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 3, 2022

Barkley Goes off on ‘Insecure’ Durant

Durant’s tirade stems from a recent interview that Barkley did with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. Barkley, along with other retired players, has previously taken jabs at Durant for failing to win a title outside of the two he won with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Barkley even notoriously called Durant a “bus rider” on that Warriors team despite him winning back-to-back NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards.

The Hall of Famer doubled down on his criticism of the Nets star in the interview with Rooks, calling him “insecure” for getting so upset when people make those comments about him.

“I actually like Kevin; I think he’s a great player. I think he’s actually a good dude — I think he’s insecure at times. You know, he gets mad when the old guys like myself say that he’s gotta win a championship outside of the Golden State Warriors. And I know he got offended by that but it’s not my job to worry about people’s feelings.” Barkley said of Durant on Rooks’ podcast.

The Hall of Famer also chimed in about Durant’s social media activity, because the Nets star is notorious for getting into online bouts with fans of any age, race, shape, or size. Barkley assured Durant that some things are not worth responding to.

“You don’t have to react to every fool. When I talk about insecurities, everybody’s opinion doesn’t matter. You don’t need burner phones. You’re Kevin Durant. You can say whatever the hell you want to. But you don’t have to react to every single thing,” Barkley added.

"I think he's insecure at times." -Chuck on his exchanges with KD (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/WDnIiRem3j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2022

Nets Continue to Climb the Ranks

After their win over the Toronto Raptors in their last game, the Nets have now secured their longest winning streak of the season as they extended it to four games with a 114-105 victory at Barclays Center. Even more impressive is that they have won half of those games without perhaps their best defender, All-Star Ben Simmons, who is sidelined with a muscle strain.

A couple of weeks ago, the Nets couldn’t get past the .500 mark and did not look like they could be a threat in a loaded Eastern Conference. But now, they sit comfortably in sixth place in the conference, just 5.5 games out of the top seed and more than half the season left to play.

They will have a big test in their next game as the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics come to town, the same team that swept them out of last year’s playoffs.