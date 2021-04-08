Kevin Durant’s Ex-Teammate Hints at Brooklyn Nets Reunion

Kevin Durant returned to the court on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury on February 13. The 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player does not appear to have lost a step as he finished with 17 points on 5/5 shooting to go along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. He did all that work in just 19 minutes of play.

The Nets still have an open roster spot available, and it is an attractive destination after picking up Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge on the buyout market. One of Durant’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates may be looking to fill it as he appears to have a Brooklyn reunion on his mind.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kendrick Perkins Hints at NBA Return

Durant and 2008 NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins were teammates when KD took the Thunder to war in the 2012 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. Perkins may be eyeing a reunion with Durant.

Reporter Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson asked the question on Twitter as to who should fill the Nets final roster spot on Wednesday. Perkins did not hesitate to respond.

You're the Nets, you have one roster spot left…what position need would you target? — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 8, 2021

This Just In: Kendrick Perkins is putting in his bid to play for the Brooklyn Nets https://t.co/MroDPSUZB7 — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 8, 2021

Perkins also voiced some strong opinions about Durant following his highly anticipated return to the court.

Kevin Durant is the true definition of a Hooper! I mean damn he’s been off for almost 2 months and haven’t missed a beat!!! God Bless America. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 8, 2021

Blake Griffin Was Impressed by Durant

The most impressive part about Durant’s return was that he did not appear to have lost any explosiveness. A seemingly effortless transition even raised the eyebrows of six-time All-Star Blake Griffin.

“I thought he was obviously fantastic, I mean very very good,” Griffin told reporters after the blowout via SNY.

“After missing two months and then coming back and looking that comfortable is crazy.”

Blake Griffin reflects on Kevin Durant's return: "After missing 2 months, and then coming back and looking that comfortable is crazy" pic.twitter.com/3lpW5zsu8g — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 8, 2021

The Nets Are Just Scratching the Surface

The Pelicans were without their All-Star Brandon Ingram against Brooklyn and they needed him in a bad way. The Nets looked unstoppable as they led the Pelicans by as many as 31 points as they cruised to a 139-111 victory over New Orleans.

The Nets are showing flashes of how good they can be when they are fully focused on both sides of the ball. The Nets scored 79 points in the first half against the Pelicans and never looked back. The scariest part of it all is that they did it without one of their All-Stars James, Harden who will be out for at least 10 days with a hamstring strain.

Kyrie Irving also put on a show along with Durant against the Pelicans. He led all Nets scorers with 24 points to go along with 6 assists, and 2 rebounds.

Irving and Durant’s chemistry does not appear to have lost a step as they were on the same page all night during the blowout win.

The Nets have shown that no matter what variation of their roster they use they will not be an easy team to beat this year. As Brooklyn gears up for a playoff push, they are looking to maintain their position as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

READ NEXT: Nets Bench Unhinged as Kyrie Irving Put Two Pelicans on Poster [WATCH]