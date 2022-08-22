New Team Emerges in Kevin Durant Nets Trade Talks: Report

The Kevin Durant saga continues with the Brooklyn Nets as they work to find a way to either convince their star to stay for another season, or they find an offer suitable to them that would see him traded to another team.

Durant first requested his trade on June 30, and things are still dragging out with no trade in sight. At this point in time, it’s tough to say what will happen to the star forward, but things are gotten a bit clearer for point guard Kyrie Irving.

“All-Star Kyrie Irving also opted into his $37 million player option, committed to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn and sources with knowledge of the situation say he has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. “Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.”

As for Durant, Charania reports the Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as a contender, but they seem to be a long shot because they are going to try to keep their of young stars in a potential trade.

Grizzlies Have Interest

The Grizzlies have five first-round picks to theoretically utilize in a Kevin Durant trade, but sources say that they will not make Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane available. More details: https://t.co/v0E9k9pA4s https://t.co/rqj9nZaxwI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies have cemented themselves as Western Conference contenders thanks to the continued growth of Ja Morant along with the young core of Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., both of which the Grizzlies will try to hang onto in a trade for Durant.

“The Grizzlies, so far, do not appear inclined to include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant, sources said, but rather a package built around their bevy of draft picks,” Charania reports.

There are plenty of other avenues to explore for the Nets and Grizzlies, including other youngsters.

“Memphis has five first-round draft picks available (four unprotected selections of its own and one protected via Golden State in 2024) to utilize in a trade as well as young players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, Kennedy Chandler and David Roddy,” Charania said.

With Bane and Jackson Jr. out, the trade packages are less enticing, but it’s not like the Grizzlies are devoid of talent they can offer in a trade. Landing five draft picks would be a good haul if Memphis offers it, and it’d allow the Nets to completely rebuild their future picks as they have practically nothing for the foreseeable future, especially after trading one of their lone first rounders for Royce O’Neale.

Not a Bad Offer

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022

This is far from a bad deal for the Nets, but if they are deadset on not trading Durant, then this is all a moot point.

For what it’s worth, Morant tweeted out “easy money” on the day Durant requested his trade, which is a reference to his Instagram handle of “easymoneysniper.”

It’s unclear what he meant by the tweet, but it does seem like he sides with Durant with the trade request. Obviously, he’d love to play alongside a generational talent like Durant as well, so if the Grizzlies acquired him he’d be ecstatic. The Grizzlies are already in the upper echelon of teams in the West, and Durant could be the piece to get them over the final hump.

