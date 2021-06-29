Kevin Durant Has Viral Reaction to Bizarre Moment at Yankees Game [WATCH]

When 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks it came as a shock to many. Durant and the Nets, who were viewed as the championship favorites for much of the year were eliminated from the playoffs much earlier than most fans expected. Now that Durant’s season has officially ended, the future Hall of Famer has some more time to focus on things other than securing his third NBA title.

Durant has been eliminated from the playoffs before reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since departing from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors. With some leisure time available before heading to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics, Durant’s focus has shifted to scratching some things off of his summer to-do list.

Kevin Durant’s Reaction at Yankees Game Goes Viral

One of the things that Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman have vowed to do this summer is going on a stadium tour before KD heads out to Tokyo for the Olympics. So far they have sat courtside with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai at the New York Liberty game and watched the Mets game at Citi Field. On Monday, Durant got to take in some more baseball at the New York Yankees game as they faced off against superstar Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

In the bottom of the second inning, Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy threw up all over the mound during their win over the Yankees. Durant who was sitting behind home plate with his agent had a front-row seat the bizarre moment and from his facial expression, he was just as shocked as everyone else in the crowd.

Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy just threw up all over the mound; literally. But the best is Kevin Durant’s reaction in the front row. @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/GhSPX8M0s0 — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) June 28, 2021

Durant Explains Why He’s Not Satisfied With His Season

Despite the fact that the Nets were eliminated from the playoffs in a disappointing fashion, Durant has received continuous high praise for his performance. Despite Kyrie Irving being out with an ankle injury and James Harden basically playing on one leg, KD was able to will the Nets to a Game 7 against the Bucks and was literally inches away from eliminating them.

Despite the adulation that he has received for his performance, Durant is not satisfied with the way his 2021 season ended. Because ultimately the Nets fell short of their goal of winning a championship.

“I’m getting so many congratulations, like, ‘Man, great year,’ like, ‘Did that.’ Like, I didn’t do anything. We lost. Like, you know what I’m saying? So it’s just — I knew I can play. I knew I was nice. I’ve scored 48 before. I’ve had big games before. I made big shots before. So it wasn’t like — it didn’t feel like anything special to me, because we lost,” Durant said on the latest episode of Out of Office via NetsDaily.

Durant receives a lot of criticism from NBA analysts and fans alike but his toughest critic is himself. Durant scored 48 points in that Game 7 against Milwaukee which was the most points ever scored in a Game 7 in NBA history. If he isn’t satisfied with that, then what he has in store for next season could be terrifying for the rest of the NBA.

