Kevin Durant Has Heated Twitter Exchange With Famed Rapper

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Friday that their star forward Kevin Durant will remain out through the All-Star break.

A left hamstring strain has sidelined the two-time Finals MVP for the past two weeks, so he has had plenty of downtime to engage in extracurricular activities, including his share of Twitter beef.

Kevin Durant Has Heated Exchange With Kash Doll

Durant is one of the most active NBA players on social media for both good and bad reasons. The latest victim of Durant’s social media escapades is up-and-coming Detroit rapper Kash Doll.

Coincidentally, Kash Doll has the same initials as Kevin Durant, so naturally, when Kash Doll tweeted sexually explicit lyrics about herself the internet went wild.

All these niggas wanna fuck KD — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

Once the 2014 Most Valuable Player caught wind of the tweet he went OFF on the up-and-coming rapper.

“You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off…U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL,” Durant tweeted on Saturday.

You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off…U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 27, 2021

Kash Doll was quick to fire back at the 12-time all-star.

“I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly,” she said.

I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly ❤️ https://t.co/zz9nKERprd — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

Nah, she really turnt up for no apparent reason dog — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 27, 2021

Durant OUT for Mavericks Game

The Nets will be going for their ninth straight win when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. It will be the eighth straight contest in which Durant will not suit up for Brooklyn.

The team released a statement on Friday detailing why they have decided to keep one of their stars on the shelf.

“After a routine follow-up MRI on his left hamstring, it was determined that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will require an additional recovery period that will result in him remaining out through the NBA All-Star break,” The team said in a statement.

“The latest images provided a clearer picture of the hamstring and while we are confident that Durant will return at full strength, this extra recovery time will allow him to perform at the level at which he has been playing this season once he returns. Durant will continue to undergo rehabilitation and will be re-assessed following the break,” the Nets said.

While the Nets had thrived despite the absence of their best player, KD’s teammates, like their starting center DeAndre Jordan have still missed his presence on the court. However, Jordan and everyone within the Nets organization realizes that KD’s health is the number one priority which means everyone else stepping up in his absence.

“It obviously sucks not having Kevin on the floor with us, but with that being said, we want him to be able to be 100% sure that he’s able to be out there and be healthy,” Jordan said via ABC News.

“His health is our No. 1 concern. With him being out, it gives other opportunities to guys to step up and play and get minutes and get experience out there so when he does come back, we’re even stronger and guys are prepared to play in tight-game situations and are out there getting a lot of reps that they normally wouldn’t get if Kevin was around,” Jordan said.

The Nets are sitting comfortably in the number two spot in the Eastern Conference and are just a half-game back of Philadelphia for the top spot. The team will be looking to finish off strong before the upcoming All-Star break next week.

