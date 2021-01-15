Kevin Durant Has Heated Exchange With LeBron Associate

When Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 less than a month after blowing a 3-1 lead to them in the Western Conference Finals, much of the basketball world was unhappy with his decision. “Weakest move by a superstar in NBA history,” is how ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith described it. The consensus amongst most fans was that even though KD won two rings and two finals MVPs during his time in The Bay, he needed to win elsewhere to solidify his legacy. An associate of 2020 NBA Finals MVP LeBron James reiterated that narrative in a tweet and Easy Money was quick to shut it down.

KD Gets in Argument on Instagram With LeBron’s Friend

“Steph Curry & KD have already won championships and there’s STILL more PRESSURE on them to carry their own teams to titles on their own without needing each other. Their pressure is way bigger than Harden’s,” LeBron’s close friend Cuffs the Legend wrote on Twitter. Cuffs has been linked to LeBron dating back to his days with the Cavaliers as he is a trainer in the Cleveland area.

Happy Gday to the Legend/homie @CuffsTheLegend!!!! Big 4-0. Sheesh! See you there in a few years. Hold it down until then! 🙏🏾🤟🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets forward caught wind of Cuffs’ comments and had some thoughts of his own. “This narrative is tired my g,” KD responded. “U think we have to prove to random people, who’ve been watching us for a decade, that we’re good at basketball?”

Cuffs was ready to prove his point. “Legacy already solidified to real basketball minds but to average fans… they still want to see ya’ll lead without the deck stacked,” KD snapped back “You’re an average fan.

KD and LeBron’s Rivalry Heats up Even More

With Cuffs having close ties to LeBron this will only add more fuel to the rivalry between LeBron and KD. The two former Most Valuable Players have met in the NBA Finals three times with KD getting the best of LeBron twice. This year many expect LeBron and KD to meet in the finals a fourth time, especially with the Nets acquiring Houston Rockets star shooting guard James Harden on Wednesday. With the Nets having The Beard to go along with Kyrie and KD most people are already punching their ticket to the NBA Finals. But are they jumping the gun too quickly?

One thing that could be concerning to the average Nets fan is the fact that The Beard and the Rockets have had some of the most head-scratching playoff blunders in recent memory. Missing 27 straight threes against the Warriors in game seven, Stephen Curry exploding for 33 in the second half to eliminate the Rockets after KD went down, losing to the Spurs by 39 at home with no Kawhi and the list goes on.

The hope is that this year will not be a repeat of The Beard’s past playoff performances. If James answers the bell in the playoffs this year, this latest exchange is fuel to the fire of a star-studded NBA Finals matchup.

