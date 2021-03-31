Kevin Durant in Hot Water After Heated NSFW Exchange With Famed Actor

Despite not having played basketball in over a month Kevin Durant has managed to keep his name trending in these streets thanks to his social media accounts.

Earlier this week Durant made headlines after he shot down a fan’s accusations that he was loading the deck in Brooklyn using the argument that it was impossible for him to do anything by himself. Durant’s comments even caught the eyes of seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Durant Had Some Harsh Words for Michael Rapaport

On Tuesday Durant found himself in more hot water thanks to his activity on social media.

Depending on your age, you might be familiar with Michael Rapaport for different reasons. Some know him for his role as the delivery man in Ice Cube’s hit movie Next Friday and others know him for being a Knicks superfan. However, everyone knows Rapaport for his ability to get under people’s skin.

His latest victim is Nets’ All-Star KD. Rapaport leaked screenshots of his Instagram DMs showing a recent exchange between him and Durant and boy did it get ugly.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

The nature of the argument stemmed from an Interview with Inside the NBA earlier this season where Durant was uninterested in answering Hall of Famer Charles Barkley’s question related to his health. Durant’s disinterest could have been related to Barkley’s negative comments about his teammate Kyrie Irving’s refusal to talk to the media at the beginning of the season.

Rapaport shunned KD for the way he handled the interview and suggested that he should not have done it in the first place.

Chuck's Reaction To KD's One Word Answer Was ComedyThe Inside the NBA crew couldn't get over Chuck's hilarious reaction to KD's one word answer. Subscribe: youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/bleacherreport #Chuck #KevinDurant #InsideTheNBA 2020-12-23T06:25:35Z

According to Durant, the leaked DMs do not even begin to scratch the surface as it pertains to the raunchiness of, he and Rapaport’s conversations.

“Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed…My bad mike, damn!!” Durant said via his Twitter account.

Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed….My bad mike, damn!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 30, 2021

Durant’s Social Media Accounts Continue To Haunt Him

Durant’s social media accounts have gotten him in trouble in the past. In 2017 Durant found himself in hot water after he was caught using a burner account to defend his decision to leave OKC the previous year.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — idk (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

“I wasn’t used to that amount of attention, you know, from playing basketball. I wanted a place where I can talk to my friends without anybody just butting in my conversations or mixing my words or taking everything out of context because I enjoyed that place,” Durant said during an appearance on The Boardroom.

"I try to live a normal life out in the public …" – @KDTrey5 on his burner account pic.twitter.com/ql7vjEbtyx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2019

Despite being caught red-handed using his burner account and suffering the embarrassment that followed, Durant still uses his burner account today.

“I have a burner Twitter account still. See, when people used that burner thing against me, they only thought I was over there just to talk s–t. [But] I was really indulging a lot of different communities on my burner,” Durant said to Barstool via Nets Wire.

“So, when I deleted it, I was like, ‘What the …’ These people really made me delete what I enjoy — which is my burner account. So, I got another one. Just to kind of do my own thing on the side, you know.

Whether Durant and Rapaport’s exchange was serious or harmless banter some of the language used in KD’s rant cannot be unseen. It will be interesting to see whether the league decides to act against the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player or not.

