Kevin Durant Issues 2-Word Response to Viral LeBron James Tweet

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers 13-20 record, 4-time NBA champion LeBron James has continued to be the center of attention this season as he encloses on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. LeBron recently went viral for a tweet posted by social media influencer Jasmine L. Watkins, showing the Lakers star faking out big man Davis Bertans during their Christmas Day matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

“This how the old heads get you, lol act like they tired and then make a move to the rim,” Watkins tweeted.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant then showed some love to the viral post.

“Great tweet,” the Nets star responded on December 27.

Kevin Durant Passes Tim Dunan on Scoring List

The Brooklyn Nets kept the ball rolling in their last contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 26th, as they defeated the Eastern Conference juggernaut by a score of 125-117. The Nets officially took over the third seed in the conference with the victory. Durant netted 32 points to lead all Nets scorers, but that wasn’t his most impressive feat of the night.

The Nets star passed San Antonio Spurs legend, Tim Duncan, for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list as he continues to climb the ranks. After the win, Durant sounded off on his historic accomplishment.

“You want to just show up every day, but at some point, you got to celebrate some small wins, just like a win [over the Cavaliers]. It’s cool to celebrate that with your team,” Durant said after the Nets’ win over the Cavaliers.

“So, my career, to be able to, you know pass an all-time great legend, somebody who shifted and changed the game, it’s something that I’ll call my folks about tonight and talk over and just reminisce on how we got here. So, it’s pretty cool to do stuff like that, and I want to celebrate those small things, but you know, keep pressing forward. I know I got more to do.”

Kevin Durant Sounds off on Perception of Nets

The Nets were viewed as a virtual non-threat to opponents at the beginning of the season. You could even argue that during the Durant and Kyrie Irving era, they have been in the headlines for more off-the-court reasons than on-the-court ones.

But despite the perception that has surrounded the Nets in the 7/11 era, Durant says the team has prioritized basketball first, despite what the media reports.

“To be honest, I think we’ve always been about ball,” Durant told reporters on December 26. “No disrespect to what you guys (the media) do, I just think the outside noise from the media and the fans, just make it seem like we don’t care about the game, or we are not focused on the task ahead. We’ve always been that way. It’s the fact that you don’t have much to talk about outside of the game, so that’s not adding to the discussion around our team.”

Durant’s co-star, Kyrie, echoed a similar sentiment.

“Any external negativity or praise, I really don’t care about it. I think I’m just focused on being the best version of me and just letting the results play out based on how well we trust each other as a group,” Irving said after the win.

They will have a chance to extend their win streak on December 27 against the Atlanta Hawks.