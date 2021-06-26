Nets Kevin Durant Rips Another ESPN Reporter for Lying About Him

It was less than a month ago that Brooklyn Nets’ star Kevin Durant got into a heated exchange with ESPN talent Jay Williams for releasing a false report about the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. Williams went on ESPN’s Get Up! and detailed a story where the Nets’ star came up to him and told him not to compare him to two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“A couple of years ago we’re at a holiday party and I came on this show, and we did a segment where we had Anthony Davis and we had Kevin Durant. I said, ‘You know if Anthony Davis and KD would have a baby, the similarities physically-wise would be like Giannis,” Williams said on Get Up! “I go to the holiday party, Kevin Durant comes up to me and says, ”Yo, don’t you ever, ever compare me to Giannis. Don’t you ever compare me to Giannis.”

It is a story that Durant vehemently denied.

“Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out of all that corny ass talk about who’s better and legacy and all that dumb ass shit. I don’t even talk like that.”

“Don’t you ever compare me to Giannis” – Kevin Durant told Jay Williams put some respek’ on his name.pic.twitter.com/Ed04jM0TLr — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 8, 2021

Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass shit. I don’t even talk like that — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 8, 2021

Kevin Durant Calls Out Jackie MacMullan for Lying

Once again Durant is finding that he has to defend himself against false reports. This time the culprit is ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. During a recent appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, MacMullan details that in her recent conversations with Durant, the 11-time All-Star told her that he wants to win three championships in Brooklyn and ultimately make that his legacy as opposed to Golden State or Oklahoma City. Again, it is a report that Durant denies with authority.

“Once again, I don’t even talk like this…plus I don’t have a relationship with Jackie for us to have in-depth conversations about my intentions as a basketball player. I get she plays an opinion-based sport, but she framed this like we are friends. We are not.”

Jackie MacMullan on Kevin Durant’s desire to leave a legacy in Brooklyn: “I do think in talking with him, his genuine goal is to win three championships in Brooklyn.” pic.twitter.com/w6DAn0e9kU — Jac Manuell (@TheJManJBT) June 25, 2021

Once again, I don’t even talk like this…plus I don’t have a relationship with Jackie for us to have in depth conversations about my intentions as a basketball player. I get she plays an opinion based sport but she framed this like we are friends. We are not.. https://t.co/0D2GszSwhA — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 25, 2021

Durant Rips Scottie Pippen on Twitter

Durant separates himself from most top-billed stars in the NBA on social media in that he will respond to almost anybody who comes at him. Celebrity or not, KD will not hesitate to clap back if you provoke him. NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen had to learn this the hard way. After Pippen accused Durant of not playing ‘team basketball’ he had a strong response to the 6-time champion.

“Didn’t the great Scottie Pippen refuse to go in the game for the last-second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter??” Durant said on Twitter. This guy Scott also wanted to enjoy his summer, so he chose to rehab during the season lol yo [Scottie Pippen] THEY FOLLOWED PHIL, NOT YOU!!!”

Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter?? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 24, 2021

This guy Scott also wanted to enjoy his summer so he chose to rehab during the season lol yo @ScottiePippen THEY FOLLOWED PHIL, NOT YOU!!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 24, 2021

You would think that with Durant’s social media history people would learn to not poke the bear but unfortunately for them, they have not. Who will be Durant’s next social media victim? Only time will tell.

