Kevin Durant, James Harden Ex-teammate Calls Them Out for Being ‘Soft’

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been one of the hottest topics of discussion this season, receiving much support for his decision to remain unvaccinated. But, for as many people that have shown support for Irving, just as many people have shamed him for not getting vaccinated. Including Kevin Durant and James Harden’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins Calls Kevin Durant & James Harden ‘Soft’

During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Perkins called out Durant and Harden for supporting Irving’s choice to be a part-time player this season.

“The guys that are in that are in the locker room for the Brooklyn Nets, they’re soft,” Perkins said per ESPN.

“They’re soft, starting with KD and James [Harden] because if they had any type of umph about themselves, they would actually say, ‘Hey dog, look here man this is what’s going on.’ I don’t want to hear from KD in the interview saying, ‘Oh man, Kyrie is a grown man, we have to respect his decisions.’ No, call him out.”

Kendrick Perkins calls Kevin Durant and James Harden soft because they do not want to call out Kyrie Irving for not getting vaccinated believe me Kevin Durant will be putting out a tweet later on today I can't stand this dude pic.twitter.com/6Ah9YLO6yR — MMGBOYS (@mmgjmb11) January 19, 2022

Kyrie Wants To Be ‘Beacon of Hope & Light’

The Nets have been bitten by the injury bug this season, highlighted by Durant’s MCL injury. Brooklyn has also lost Joe Harris, who has not played in a game for the Nets since November 12 as he recovers from in-season ankle surgery.

But the biggest story of the season for the Nets has been the availability (or lack thereof) of Irving. If you’re not up to speed, Irving missed the first 35 games of the season for the Nets after refusing to get the New York City mandated COVID vaccine. Despite the Nets having a depleted roster, Irving has not changed his stance about him getting vaccinated. He respects others’ decisions to get vaccinated but still will not be getting the shot.

“My message has always been, I respect what everyone else is doing with their bodies. I respect what everyone else is doing in terms of their livelihoods. And I’m here to support. But what’s going on with me is, I’m taking it one day at a time, and that’s it,” Irving said after the Nets loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers per NetsDaily.

“Nothing is guaranteed in this in this world right now. So, people are getting sick left and right. And for me, I’m just trying to be just a person that’s just being a beacon of hope and light, and just trying to shed as much as I can on the situation without talking myself into more BS and what’s going on in this political world that we’re in right now.”

Steve Nash: No Timeline for Durant Return

After Bruce Brown collided with Durant’s leg in the Nets’ win over the Pelicans an MRI discovered that he suffered a sprained MCL which was originally reported to hold out him out 4-6 weeks. But the Nets are erring on the side of extreme caution with Durant as Nets head coach Steve Nash says the team is not ready to name a timeline for his return.

“I think we don’t have a timeline. I think a few weeks before we re-evaluate him,” said Nash of Durant’s injury per NetsDaily. “Right now, we’ll just wait and see how it heals and how he recovers over the next few weeks, and then there will be more of a re-evaluation and hopefully some sort of timeline.”

As it stands now, Kyrie will not be getting vaccinated this season. It will be interesting to see what moves the team will make ahead of the February 10 trade deadline to fill the holes in the team’s roster.

