Did Nets Kevin Durant Just Ink Deal With Major Rap Label? [LOOK]

When Kevin Durant decided to leave the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets in the Summer of 2019 it was no easy decision. The Warriors had been to three consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships with Durant being the NBA Finals MVP for both. It was also a tough decision because Durant had just torn his Achilles weeks prior and knew he would be out for at least a year. Not knowing if he would ever come back as the same player, entering an entirely new situation was a tough choice to make.

But Durant’s decision was not based solely on basketball. He and his agent Rich Kleiman were focused on building KD’s brand so that his image off the court would be as big as his image on the court and there was no better place to do that than the city that never sleeps. Durant has already curated his own podcast network titled Boardroom which encourages athletes to use their platforms for something outside of sports. One recent Instagram post shows that KD may once again be venturing into a new lane.

Cam’ron Gifts KD With Dipset Chain

In recent years basketball and hip hop have become synonymous. Rappers like Quavo and Chance the Rapper have played in the NBA All-Star Weekend celebrity game and Rapper J. Cole recently lived out his dream of playing professional basketball in the NBA’s Basketball Africa League.

So, it came as no surprise for fans to find out that KD has a relationship with famed rapper Cam’ron who was a part of the iconic New York City rap group the Diplomats. Yesterday on Instagram Cam’ron showed fans a picture of the Diplomats chain that he plans to gift KD in the future. In hip hop culture when a label gifts someone a chain it is used as a sort of signing bonus after they ink a deal with the label. Is Durant going to be the newest member of the Diplomats?

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was gifted a Dipset necklace from Harlem hip hop icon @Mr_Camron. The caption via Instagram reads: “Yo @easymoneysniper my bro @joeavianne from @aviannejewelers said ya chain is done family 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅” Game 7 reward maybe? pic.twitter.com/g11fsI1zHG — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 18, 2021

Hobbled Harden Vows To Be Better in Game 7

The Nets’ season will be on the line on Saturday when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center for Game 7. This series between the two powerhouses has lived up to all of the hype and it will all come down to one final game with all the chips on the table.

It is amazing that the Nets have even made it to this point in the series. After losing Kyrie Irving and James Harden within the first four games, many did not give the Nets a chance to even win a game with two of their three stars being injured.

Harden was however active in Games 5 and 6 and is scheduled to suit up for Game 7. Although Harden has played, he is clearly a lesser version of himself being hobbled with the hamstring injury that he suffered in Game 1. But the 9-time All-Star says he is ready to leave it all on the court in Game 7.

“It’s not even about rust. It’s about being able to move, and I think day by day, I continue to get better. Game 5 was the first time I did any movement or anything like that since I got hurt. Tonight, was no different,” Harden told reporters after the Game 6 loss per NetsDaily. “I’m out there to do whatever it takes to win, and I got to be better on both ends of the ball, which I will be in Game 7.”

It will be all or nothing when the Nets take the floor on Saturday. A season that is filled with championship aspirations all comes down to 48 minutes and the Nets will have to either put up or shut up.

