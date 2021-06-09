NBA Analyst Responds to Kevin Durant & His Harsh Accusations

Brooklyn Nets’ All-Star forward Kevin Durant has never been one to mince words no matter what the setting is. The Nets may be in the midst of a playoff battle with arguably the toughest opponent that they will see in these playoffs, but that has not stopped Durant from shutting down any false rumors about him. During the Tuesday, June 8 edition of ESPN’s Get Up! analyst Jay Williams told a story about a time that KD publicly told him to stop comparing the Nets’ star to Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the 11-time All-Star took to Twitter to say that Williams’ story was completely fabricated.

“Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media s***, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please,” Durant said via his Twitter account on Tuesday, June 8. “Keep me out all that corny a** talk about who’s better and legacy and all that dumb a** s**. I don’t even talk like that.”

Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass shit. I don’t even talk like that — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 8, 2021

“Don’t you ever compare me to Giannis” – Kevin Durant told Jay Williams put some respek’ on his name.pic.twitter.com/Ed04jM0TLr — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 8, 2021

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Jay Williams Responds to Kevin Durant’s Accusations

On Wednesday, June 8 edition of ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill, & Zubin, Williams responded to the Nets’ star and his harsh accusations against him.

“I stand by my story,” Williams said. “I was probably wrong for sharing a personal story, but that’s what we do — we share personal stories. … It was meant as a compliment. There are levels to this. It was about saying how different K.D. is. It’s unfortunate that K.D. felt that way at that moment, but I wish K.D. nothing but love and all the best success.”

“I stand by my story”@RealJayWilliams responds to Kevin Durant disputing the story he told on yesterday’s show pic.twitter.com/RCXq0wOv3C — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) June 9, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Nets Happy but Not Satisfied

While Durant has managed to keep himself occupied off of the court, he has got even busier on the court. KD has played in 7 games this postseason and is putting up insane numbers during his first playoff appearance since 2019. The ‘Slim Reaper’ is averaging 32.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. Durant has also been incredibly efficient during these playoffs. He is shooting 55% from the field, 50% from three, and 91.1 % from the free-throw line. Even more impressive than that, as a team the Nets are shooting 50% from the field, 43% from three, and 91% from the free-throw line.

The Nets won their first two games against the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping that they can get through this series as quickly as possible especially with the hamstring injury to their star point guard James Harden. Brooklyn won their first two games against Milwaukee by an average of 23.5 points, but Nets head coach Steve Nash knows the danger of getting comfortable and is imploring his team to continue to play this series one game at a time.

“Whether you win by two or you win by 25, it’s just one game,” Nash said per NetsDaily. “We held homecourt. We performed well in the two games and for our group, we want to keep growing and getting better. We’re still very new with one another and there’s a lot of things we can continue to refine and improve. We’ll go and try to keep improving in Milwaukee.”

The Nets will be looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series when they suit up with the Bucks for Game 3.

READ NEXT: Nets Kevin Durant Claps Back at Famed NBA Analyst for Lying About Him