Proposed Trade Lands Nets ‘Star in the Making’ For Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have a Kevin Durant trade request looming over them this offseason, and it’s still unclear what the ultimate plan is for him.

With more than a month between now and the request, there’s been next to no movement on a potential trade, and the best offer may have already come and gone with Jaylen Brown and the Celtics

If the Nets do decide to trade their superstar forward, there are a bunch of packages that could be put together, including one that would reunite him with the team he won two championships with. The Golden State Warriors seemed to kick the tires on a trade for Durant, but there hasn’t been anything concrete that would leave fans believes a move is likely.

That hasn’t stopped the chatter at all, and a recent package put together by SNY’s David Vertsberger seems like enough to at least get the Nets to consider a move.

Durant to GSW

Fresh off a championship, the Warriors don’t have much incentive to make a huge move to land Durant, but if they could do it without gutting the whole team, then it might be worth considering.

Vertsberger’s idea would see the Warriors giving up several young prospects, including the former number two overall pick James Wiseman, in exchange for Durant.

Warriors Receive : Kevin Durant

: Kevin Durant Nets Receive: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, James Wiseman, picks

The thought process behind this for the Nets would be landing a bunch of young talent that could blossom into greatness, something Vertsberger believes Poole is in the process of doing.

“Poole is likely a star in the making, showing out in the playoffs after a breakout regular season filling in the void left by a recovering Klay Thompson,” he wrote. “If the Nets want a young offensive powerhouse that can be a lead initiator for the foreseeable future, they can choose much worse than Poole.”

Wiseman didn’t play for the Warriors last season, but Wiggins was a first-time All-Star for them, so Golden State would be giving up important pieces in exchange for Durant’s services. Ultimately, Vertsberger thinks it’s something the Dubs will pass on, if for no other reason than the fact they’ve shown they can win without the superstar.

“Wouldn’t expect this one to go through given Golden State’s Durant-less successes, Brooklyn’s asking price and the narrative surrounding his first move there,” he concludes.

Another Hangup Too

If the Nets did want to acquire Wiggins in a trade, it would mean Ben Simmons has to be trade to either the Warriors or a third team.

This is because of a rule being in place that would prevent two players who signed the rookie max extension to be on a team together via a trade. That means names like Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins can’t become Nets as long as Simmons is on the team too.

With the Suns and Heat being preferred destinations for Durant, it does make a trade even more difficult to pull off.

