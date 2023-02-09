Kyrie Irving Sends Strong Message on Nets Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

The Brooklyn Nets hit the “blow it up” button while most people around the country were sleeping by trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal during the wee hours of the NBA trade deadline. The move comes days after Kyrie Irving was traded to the Mavericks, and the former Nets star appears to be pleased that KD is no longer in Brooklyn.

Irving spoke with a Mavericks backdrop behind him shortly after news broke about the blockbuster deal. The ex-Nets guard attempted to take the high road but could not help himself at end admitting he was happy Durant “got out” of Brooklyn. Irving also shot down the notion that there was any friction between the two stars during their time as Nets teammates.

“Well, it’s not the first time we’ll be in competition as brothers,” Irving responded to the mega-trade during a February 9, 2023 press conference. “I’m just praying for his happiness and praying for his well-being. We had a lot of conversations throughout the year of what our futures were going to look like. There was still a level of uncertainty, but we just cared about seeing each other be places that we can thrive whether that be together, whether that be apart.

“There’s never been one moment where I felt like he’s been angry at me for decisions I’ve made, or I’ve been angry at him. We’ve just tried to understand each other a lot better and grow as human beings, grow as brothers. This business changes so quickly. He’s getting a little bit older, I’m getting a little bit older.

“I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference and I welcome all that. Get to see him a little bit more probably, playing against Phoenix a lot more. That’s what I’m looking forward to, everything else in between, I just am glad that he got out of there.”

Kyrie Irving Believes Kevin Durant Trade Had Been ‘in the Works’

As for how Irving’s trade influenced Durant’s desire to move on, the star guard believes that a possible deal was “in the works” after their first year together in Brooklyn. Irving admitted that he had early doubts about the Nets being a long-term destination.

“No, I think this was in the works like after year one,” Irving explained. “I was unsure about whether or not I wanted to be in Brooklyn long-term, again, because of things that was happening behind the scenes. I just did my best to put my head down and work as hard as I could. There were some unfortunate circumstances that came up there that were out of my control. Whether it be the mandate with the vaccine or missing games, being suspended, just little things that I think just put wrenches in our journey.”

Kyrie Irving Got Candid on Nets ‘Super Team’ With Kevin Durant & James Harden

Irving also opened up about his time in Brooklyn discussing the brief “super team” era with himself, Durant and James Harden. The Mavericks star noted that the trio was unable to get things off the ground given their “limited” time on the court together.

“And then we had James [Harden] and we were supposed to be the ‘super team,'” Irving added. “I think I would like to say something too about the ‘super team’ of me, James and KD that everyone thinks should have worked. We played very limited time together and there were a lot of injuries and things that took place, and I would have liked to see that work for the long-term.

“But there are no mistakes, no coincidences and got to move forward. But I’m happy that I could look back on that journey and reflect and say I learned a lot of things from those guys and my teammates in Brooklyn and just my journey throughout this.