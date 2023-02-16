Ex Nets Coach Sounds off on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Blockbuster Trades

Following the trade deadline blockbuster deals that saw the Brooklyn Nets part ways with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, a new era has officially started in Brooklyn. The trades did not come as a surprise to some who believe that the writing has been on the wall since last summer. But former Nets assistant coach Adam Harrington told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports that the trade came as a shocker because he believed in general manager Sean Marks.

“You know… just being involved in it for so long, I never thought… You know Sean Marks always finds a way. He’s been incredible since the day he started there. So, it’s cool to see him navigate with them and the whole organization and make these moves,” Harrington said of the Nets trade deadline moves on the February 16 episode of “Scoop B Radio”.

“I have an incredible relationship with Spencer Dinwiddie so it’s always cool to have a brother in the area to enjoy a nice glass of wine or tequila and talk about his family and everything he’s got going on; so, I’m super excited. I think that the Nets have retooled. They’ve got some nice pieces, and Jacque’s done an incredible job and so we’re really excited to see how that unfolds.”

Adam Harrington Sounds off on Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

Durant and Irving are two of the brightest stars in the league, and as tough as a choice it was to part ways with them, the Nets front office felt like it was time for a change as they are preparing to enter a rebuild. But the Suns and Mavericks are each getting one of the most dynamic players in the NBA with rosters that were already among the top contenders.

As one of their former coaches, Harrington knows that adding Irving and Durant to two of the top contenders in the Western Conference will produce an exciting brand of basketball.

“Anytime you can take Kyrie’s talent and you take it to Dallas with Luka and everything they got going on; J-Kidd can pour into him and mentor him a little bit — Jared Dudley is somebody that I’m close with is somebody that we had here in Brooklyn and that they have too and he has a relationship with Ky so, anytime you have THAT type of talent in the backcourt is always exciting,” Harrington added.

“And then we have Kevin. Phoenix is an incredible quality of life out there with that roster that they have. I know that Kevin is a big fan of Devin Booker and Chris Paul and all those guys so those guys all coming together is exciting to see for Kevin. It’s something that HE wanted, and he was able to work it out so it’s exciting to see how that unfolds for him as well, you know?

For him to be connected with Coach Monty Williams and Mark Bryant who are some amazing coaches on that staff, so I am excited to see him and now this year I’m just a fan so I can just sit back and put it on the big screen and watch all these high-level athletes go at it!”

Adam Harrington Sends High Praise to Jacque Vaughn

Harrington joined the Nets in 2016 and was a part of the coaching staff that saw Jacque Vaughn take over as interim head coach of the team in the 2020 NBA Bubble after Kenny Atkinson and the franchise mutually agreed to part ways. Steve Nash ultimately was hired to fill the vacancy left by Atkinson, sending Vaughn back into his assistant role. But following Nash’s termination in 2022, Vaughn was again named interim head coach and eventually got promoted into a full-time role.

As someone who has had a front-row seat to watch Vaughn’s career trajectory, Harrington says there is no doubt that he has earned his shot and is thoroughly impressed with the job he has done as head coach of the Nets.

“I think that he’s done a phenomenal job. He is so buttoned up and dialed in. He’s so well-spoken. He gives off this confidence to everyone in the room and most importantly, those 17 players believe, and they know exactly what he’s talking about from every angle,” Harrington added.

“He just has an incredible command of the game from officials to timeouts, to the next play or talking to a player, making sure the bench is engaged. He has an incredible feel which I think is from his confidence, so it’s just brought the best out of his players, and I think everybody enjoys playing for him.”