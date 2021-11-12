Warriors Forward Delivers Bold Statement About Nets Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented players to ever grace an NBA floor. Last year Kyrie became just one of nine players in NBA history to join the 50-40-90 club. An honor that is given to players who average at least 50% from the field, 40% from the three-point line, and 90% from the free-throw line. But Kyrie has not suited up for the Nets this season aa Brooklyn’s front office made the tough decision to sideline the 7-time All-Star until he gets vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite his absence, the Nets have proved to still be formidable as they sit in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 8-4.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Andre Iguodala Says Kyrie Irving Is a Top-4 Point Guard

During his time in the NBA Irving has built himself quite a resume as an NBA champion, 7-time All-Star, and All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award winner. Despite the fact, Kyrie was left off of the NBA 75 list, a list composed of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. But Golden State Warriors Forward Andre Iguodala had some high praise for Irving recently. He thinks that Kyrie is one of the four greatest point guards to ever play in the NBA.

“Magic, Steph, Isiah (Thomas). (They’re) the only guys that I will allow you to say are better than Kyrie. CP (Chris Paul), I’m not mad at, but I’ve got Kyrie,” Iguodala said per “The Athletic.”

Andre Iguodala says Kyrie Irving is the 4th greatest PG of all-time “Magic, Steph, Isiah (Thomas). (They’re) the only guys that I will allow you to say are better than Kyrie. CP (Chris Paul), I’m not mad at, but I’ve got Kyrie.” (Via @TheAthletic & @sam_amick ) pic.twitter.com/mdxur4bxPm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 12, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Kevin Durant Reacts to NBA 75 Selection

Kevin Durant has been on a tear to start the season. He is averaging a league-leading 29.5 points per game while shooting a career-high 58.5% from the field. Durant, a former NBA Most Valuable Player, and 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player was recently recognized as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. An honor he is beyond proud of.

“You see everybody who played the game and how many people aspire to be basketball players and to be amongst that 75 greatest is a surreal feeling. You put in so much work and to be recognized for something like that is just sweet. Your peers voted for you, people that have been around the game for 75 years voted for you, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right,” Durant told NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley on a recent episode of his podcast “The ETCs” per NetsDaily.

“I called up my Moms, I called up my AAU coach from when I was 8 or 9 years old, you know people that were around for the journey. You hit them up because they know how special the game is too. I love that the NBA did that.”

Nic Claxton Is Nearing Return

Nets big man Nicolas Claxton has not suited up for the team since October 25 as he has been battling a non-COVID-related illness. But Claxton rejoined the Nets during their last game in Orlando and has begun his ramp-up period as he nears a return.

“He’s started ramping back up again today. So, I don’t know how long that process will take. But I think they have to assess where he’s at, and then we’ll see how he goes and then we’ll figure out what he can play again,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said per NetsDaily. “I haven’t discussed the date for him to come back.“

The Nets have a chance to improve upon their record in their next game against the 1-11 New Orleans Pelicans.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Exchanges Playful Jabs With Nets Rookie on Instagram [LOOK]