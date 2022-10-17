Kevin Durant Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving’s Leadership

The 2022-23 NBA regular season tips off on Wednesday, October 19 for the Brooklyn Nets. Seemingly against all odds, they were able to bring back all of their big three of Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving, despite a rather tension-filled offseason. Somehow, the drama may have brought them closer as a team? At least so far this season, every player is saying the right things and doing everything to suggest they have moved on from trade rumors, demands, and ultimatums.

One of the biggest question marks after Durant rescinded his trade request would be how they would respond and lead the team, and so far, each has been praised for the work they are doing to help this team remain committed to their championship goals in what could be their final season together in Brooklyn. Irving is now in a contract year and seems to have something to prove in this upcoming season, especially in how he can lead this team.

Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving This Season

Multiple people have been heralding Irving’s leadership thus far as training camp came and went, and the season is about to tip-off. After a summer where all parties seemed to have little communication, one of the things that Irving is being praised for is his communication as a leader of this Nets team. Kevin Durant talked about it with the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield after the team’s practice on Monday.

“Kai is amazing, talking to everybody, communicating, being one of the heads of the snake on both ends of the floor for us,” Durant said after Monday’s practice. “And we need that talk from everybody, the veteran guys, we need to continue to be in constant communication so we can figure things out on the court. Having a guy like Kai – who’s won a championship, who’s been in those locker rooms and those series – is only going to help us moving forward.”

The leadership of Irving is one of the things that some within the Nets organization feel they missed most from the All-Star point guard, and now he has started the season off on the right foot. As a team, Brooklyn needs that end-to-end leadership from both Irving and Durant, and both seem ready to do so as they compete for an NBA title. Ben Simmons recently shared how Irving has helped him navigate criticism from the media.

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving Leadership

Durant isn’t alone in recognizing the role the leadership of Irving has played early on for the Nets. Head coach Steve Nash also pointed out as shared by Winfield, that the guard has been ‘unbelievable’ and a good help for the Nets’ young players so far this season.

“Kyrie’s been unbelievable,” head coach Steve Nash said after practice at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Monday. “His performances on both ends of the floor have been exceptional. Not just in games, but in practices. I think his leadership and mentorship to the young guys has been great. He’s just been outstanding top to bottom this whole preseason.”