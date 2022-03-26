Kyrie Irving Issues Strong Statement on Pending Free Agency, Nets Future

After a disappointing loss to the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Brooklyn Nets front office had one goal they wanted to accomplish in the 2021 offseason. That being to get their (former) ‘Big 3’ of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and ex-Nets star James Harden inked to long-term extensions with the franchise. Unfortunately, that plan fell through. Harden got traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the last hours of this year’s trade deadline, and Irving remains on an expiring contract.

Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, Kyrie is eligible to receive a five-year $246 million contract with the Nets if he declines his $36.5 million player option. Doing so would keep him in Brooklyn through 2026-27 and match the timeframe of Durant’s current contract with the Nets.

Irving is eligible for a 5 year $246M contract with Brooklyn if he declines his $36.5M player option. https://t.co/3yBa2cANXO — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 26, 2022

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Irving Sounds off on Future With Kevin Durant, Nets

Irving confirms that he is looking to remain with the franchise long-term. The Nets All-Star guard said during shootaround on March 26 that he has no intentions to leave the Nets, or his co-star Kevin Durant.

“It has always been about being comfortable, loving where I’m at, and I love it here. Once that summertime hits, I know we’ll have some conversations. But there’s no way I can leave my man No. 7 [Kevin Durant] anywhere,” Irving told reporters per NetsDaily.

“As we build, as you see me playing with some guys, I’ve had some relationships with in the past, and this is the recipe for success when you have guys that you’ve known for a while, young guys that are willing to listen, and then a front office that’s willing to do what’s necessary to build this thing for the long run. So that’s the mindset. And that’s where I’m at.”

Kyrie Irving says his plan is to re-sign with the Nets this summer: "I love it here… there's no way I could leave my man 7 anywhere" pic.twitter.com/Xvhx77Myqq — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 26, 2022

Irving Remains Optimistic About the Future of the Nets

There was speculation earlier this season on whether the Nets would even offer Irving a contract extension. Kyrie refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine that was mandated by the city of New York for athletes of New York City sports teams to play in their home arenas. This ultimately stalled talks of a contract extension between the two parties. But on March 24, the private-sector mandate that was preventing Irving from playing was lifted, which will likely lead to those talks being resumed.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has officially expanded the city's vaccine mandate exemption for athletes and performers. Kyrie Irving can now play in home games.pic.twitter.com/ftMFIhGMd9 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 24, 2022

“I signed up for this for the long run. So, I love this year. I’m grateful. It hasn’t been a prototypical year, But when I look at my teammates and where we are as an organization, I’m looking for the long run and what we can do for legacy talk. We can talk again — judge my performance, judge everybody else’s performance, judge the league. But for me, I know our team sentiment here, and we have something sustainable. Not just put this together real quick and see what happens,” Irving continued.

“So short term, we can focus on [this year’s chances] for sure, but we’re also looking at the big picture of things, too. Seeing how we can build something sustainable for more than just a year or two or three. I know I’m getting old, but I feel like I’m mentally and physically in a solid space to contribute to an organization that’s ready to grow and reach new heights.”

Irving Durant and the Nets still have an opportunity to avoid the play-in tournament and secure a spot in this year’s playoffs. They have a significant test coming up in their next game against the first-place Miami Heat.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Compares Rising West All-Star to Michael Jordan