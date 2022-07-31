Western Rival Can ‘Satisfy’ Nets in Kevin Durant Trade: Report

Over a month has gone by since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and there still doesn’t seem to be any traction on a possible move.

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, two teams Durant named as his preferred destinations, both appear to be out and moving on. The Boston Celtics offered up Jaylen Brown, but even that wasn’t enough to move the needle for the Nets.

It might seem like Brooklyn is hoping they can hang onto Durant, and there is still a chance he could decide to stick around. In the event that doesn’t happen, the Nets will have to take the best offer they can get, and that could actually come from the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s no secret LeBron James and the Lakers were interested in bringing in Kyrie Irving, but what if there was a chance to grab Kevin Durant instead? LA Times reporter Dan Woike cites NBA executives who believe the Lakers have enough to “satisfy” the Nets in a Durant trade.

Durant to the Lakers?

So far, there haven’t been many discussions about the Lakers landing Durant, but that would definitely be a move that firmly lands Los Angeles in championship talks.

The Lakers hold first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 that could be used in trades, and Woike reports those two picks along with pick swaps could be enough to get the Nets to consider a trade for Durant.

“In total, it’s probably enough, according to some rival executives, to push the Lakers across the finish line in a deal with the Pacers for Turner and Hield (though the asking price for Turner has generally been at least a pair of firsts),” Woike wrote. “And if the Nets decide to trade Kevin Durant, the package of Lakers picks and potential swaps should again be able to satisfy Brooklyn or a third team willing to take on Westbrook before, likely, buying him out and making him a free agent.”

The Nets would have to be okay with either bringing back Russell Westbrook or just outright cutting him if a third team doesn’t jump in, so this trade doesn’t seem like it’d be as good as the Jaylen Brown deal with the Celtics. Then again, this would get Durant out of both the division and the conference, so it could work better for the team in that aspect.

Why Consider It?

A big reason to consider a trade like this is the fact the Lakers could very well be in rebuilding mode by 2027. Once that year rolls around, Durant and LeBron James could be retired or very close to it, and that could mean the Lakers are no longer contenders.

If the Nets land unprotected picks in 2027 and 2029, those could be high picks that could change the course of a franchise, something the Nets would greatly benefit from. It’s been quite some time the Nets have had some homegrown talent to develop, and those picks could be what jump-starts them.

The Lakers usually aren’t bad for long, so this would definitely be a gamble, especially if it means they miss out on a talent like Jaylen Brown.

