Nets Kevin Durant Clowns LeBron James on Instagram After Huge Performance

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had yet another classic game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 21. The All-NBA forward finished with a stat line of 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, as the Lakers improved to 31-41 on the season.

LeBron is in a dog fight with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid to win the NBA scoring title. The three superstars are looking to separate themselves in the race during the last stretch of the season as they are currently locked at 29.8 points per game. If 37-year-old LeBron can secure the scoring title, he’ll surpass Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the oldest player in NBA history to win the award. Jordan did it at age 35.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant also had quite an outing on that same night scoring 37 points in a 114-108 win over the Utah Jazz on March 21. Durant, after seeing the highlights of LeBron’s performance, sounded off on social media taking a playful shot at the four-time NBA champions’ age.

“Easy work,” Durant said on Swish Cultures’ Instagram post about LeBron’s performance against the Cavaliers. “It’s funny how smooth this sh*t looks at 48 years old lol.”

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant Comments on Lebron triple double pic.twitter.com/Zh0Q9e4U9B — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) March 22, 2022

Durant Passes Jerry West on All-Time Scoring List

Durant continues to climb the NBA scoring ranks. During the Nets win over the Jazz, he passed Lakers legend Jerry West for 22nd on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. West was a special consultant with the Golden State Warriors when Durant secured his first NBA title in 2017 and has an off-the-court relationship with the Hall of Famer, so he let it be known that he will talk a little trash to West the next time he sees him.

“It’s an honor. He’s just a legend in the game, a legend in our sport, and almost like the Godfather of our sport,” Durant said of surpassing West on the All-Time scoring list per NetsDaily. “Good to see him still back around the game but it’s even better to pass him because next time I see him, imma give him a little s**t about it.”

Kevin Durant says he'll give Jerry West "a little s**t" about passing him on the NBA's all-time scoring list 😂 "It's a honor. He's just a legend in the game. A legend in our sport. Almost like the godfather of our sport" pic.twitter.com/lQz40F7P46 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 22, 2022

Durant ‘No Clue’ What Will Happen With Kyrie’s Status

Kyrie Irving is still unable to play at Barclays Center until he gets the COVID-19 vaccination. The Nets have remained optimistic that there can be an exception that will allow Irving to play at Barclays Center, but Brooklyn is on the clock with the playoffs just weeks away, and the uncertainty of Irving’s status still hanging in the balance. Durant says that the entire situation has been frustrating for the Nets’ star.

“He figured this stuff would be rolled back by now, we’d be way past this. But it’s the situation we’re in, we got to deal with it, he’s got to deal with it. Trusting that it’ll get figured out there soon,” Durant told reporters after Monday’s shootaround per Nets Wire.

“I have no clue what may happen, but I’m just trusting that things will work itself out. But I’m sure he misses playing in front of a home crowd and the home crowd, vice versa, they miss him. So hopefully we get it figured out soon.”

The Nets will look to improve their record in their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 23.

