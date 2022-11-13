Kevin Durant Sends Message to LeBron James Ahead of “Easier” Nets, Lakers Clash

The Brooklyn Nets will look to have their longest win streak of the season when they cap off their Los Angeles road trip against the Lakers on November 13. The Lakers have been abysmal to start the season with a record of 2-10 and will likely be without their star forward LeBron James, who is doubtful, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

James has been out with an adductor strain injury he sustained against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 9 and is listed as day-to-day, according to Shams Charania of “The Athletic”. If he doesn’t play, it will continue the streak of him and Durant not facing off. The two future Hall of Famers have not shared the court since 2018.

Though Durant says he enjoys his duels against the Lakers star, he notes that LeBron not playing makes the matchup ‘easier’.

“It’s always an incredible time for the NBA when we get together and hoop against each other… We played on different teams, different matchups, it’s always fun playing against Bron,” Durant said on the latest episode of his podcast “The ETCs”.

“We need wins. I want him to play for sure, but when he’s not out there the game is definitely easier. I wish him the best with the injury, but not having him out there on the floor is less of a headache.”

Jacque Vaughan Sounds off on Big Win

The Nets looked to equal their longest winning streak of the season when they kicked off their Los Angeles road trip against Paul George and the Clippers on November 12.

After putting together a string of wins following the departure of now-former head coach Steve Nash, the Nets had their first real test in the Jacque Vaughan era. Durant netted 27 points as the Nets cruised to their second straight win. They now have a record of 4-2 in the Vaughan era.

“We dedicated our energy and effort on the defensive end, which was special,” Vaughn said after the win per Netsdaily. “Hopefully, this group is feeling it: Shot-clock violations, blocked shots, helping each other. That piece of it has to be contagious.”

Nets Owner Sends Message on Kyrie’s Looming Return

The Lakers are not the only team that will be missing a star player in their clash with the Los Angeles Lakers. All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving will also be an absentee in the contest. Irving was suspended from action for a minimum of five games for his failure to apologize for sharing the link to a film that contained anti-Semitic tropes. Irving will miss his sixth game on Sunday after Joe Tsai said the star point guard “still has work to do” before he returns.

“He still has work to do,” Tsai told Brian Lewis of the “New York Post” on November 12. “He has to show people that he’s sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

The Lakers and Nets will meet for the final time this season at Barclays Center on January 30. So, Durant and LeBron still have an opportunity to finally face off for the first time in four years this season.