Nets Star Kevin Durant Claps Back at Twitter Critique: ‘F*** Y’all’

It seems Nets star Kevin Durant does not have thick skin when it comes to his sensitive skin. At least that is how it came across on NBA Twitter on Monday night after the Nets squeaked by the Cavaliers on the road in Cleveland, as Durant put in a workmanlike performance: 27 points, nine rebounds, 8-for-19 shooting from the field.

But the numbers are not what caught the attention of Twitter users galore that night. No, what most noticed was a photo tweeted out by SLAM magazine of Durant’s sneakers, which also showed a sliver of his skin above his sock but below his leg compression sleeve. The patch of skin appeared so dry as to almost be gray.

Bro KD…PLEASE put some lotion on yo legs dawg @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/mlCmB2Vozv — Guru (@DrGuru_) November 23, 2021

Well-known user @DrGuru_ commented, “Bro KD…PLEASE put some lotion on yo legs dawg.”

That went viral, with more than 16,000 likes and 2,200 retweets. Durant took notice after the game, and if there’s one thing we know about KD in the last few years, it’s that you don’t want to make him mad on social media.

I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. Fuck y’all — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 23, 2021

As Durant tweeted, surely tongue-in-cheek: “I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. F*** y’all.”

Durant Returns After Resting Injured Shoulder

Durant was back on the floor on Monday after having taken the previous game off to rest what has been a troublesome shoulder injury. He played last Wednesday and, with a Friday game against the rebuilding Orlando Magic and an entire weekend off after that, coach Steve Nash decided it would be worthwhile to give Durant some down time. The organization has not appeared to be alarmed about the injury, but with the wear-and-tear on Durant this season—he played in the Tokyo Olympics this summer—rest seemed appropriate.

“Kevin is great. I think it served his shoulder well to miss a game,” Nash said.

The Nets barely held on to beat the Magic on Friday but did get the win and earned their third straight W by beating the Cavs. The Nets are 13-5, the best record in the Eastern Conference.





Kevin Durant | Postgame Sound | 11/22/21 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant speaks to the media after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 22, 2021. 2021-11-23T03:35:15Z

“We had a couple days,” Durant said, “between those two games and just wanted to get an extra day of rest, and see how it feels after that. So it felt good today.”

Nets’ Injury List Remains Long

The Nets still do have a lengthy injury list that has complicated matters for a team that is already depleted because of the absence of Kyrie Irving, who has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the up-and-down performance from star guard James Harden, who had just 14 points against the Cavs but managed 14 assists.

Veteran forward Paul Millsap did return to action, playing 10 minutes after missing four games to attend to a personal matter.

There is no set date for a return of Joe Harris (ankle) or Bruce Brown (hamstring), but both could return soon.

Said Nash, per the New York Post: “Bruce, we’re still evaluating as we go. But he’s going to miss [Monday] and we’ll see after that. Joe, I think, is still out for these next two games, and we’ll evaluate after Thanksgiving.”

Center Nic Claxton, who has been out because of a mysterious illness and a lack of conditioning, still has not timetable for a return.