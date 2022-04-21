Kevin Durant’s Mom Caught Hurling Fiery Attack on Refs in Nets Loss to Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets faltered late against the Boston Celtics and have now dug themselves into an 0-2 as they head back home.

This series is still far from over, but it’s clear some adjustments will have to be made if they want to climb back. Coach Steve Nash in particular will have to find ways to get some open looks for Kevin Durant to get him going.

Durant has been absolutely hounded by the Celtics defense for the first two games and he’s frequently drawing extra defenders. When Kyrie Irving is also having an off game, it’s a recipe for disaster.

For what it’s worth, Durant’s mom was caught on camera yelling at a referee, and while it’s unclear what she was saying, it was very clear she was not happy with the way the officiating was going.

KD’s Mom Goes Off

Kevin Durant's mom was NOT happy with the official 👀😬 pic.twitter.com/u1mVvfnNru — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2022

In a 30 second viral clip, Durant’s mom can be seen standing behind an unfazed referee hurling jeers at him, and she continued yelling in his direction as play began and he moved away.

Throughout the series Durant has been guarded very physically, something that tends to happen as the playoffs begin, and there’s a good chance that she thought the Celtics crossed the line a bit too much.

Durant shot a woeful 0-10 in the second half, and if you’re keeping track at home, that’s not a recipe for success in any way.

“I mean they’re playing two or three guys on me sometimes when I’m off the ball, they’re mucking up actions when I run off stuff,” Durant said. “I see Horford leaving his man to come over to hit me sometimes. They’re just playing, two or three guys hit me wherever I go. You know? And that’s just the nature of the beast in the playoffs.”

It’s not often you see Durant thrown so far off his game, but the credit has to go to the Celtics and head coach Ime Udoka for finding something that works.

“I felt like I got a couple good shots there in the fourth that just didn’t go down,” Durant said, “But I see a few of their guys around me every time I get the ball or when I’m setting up, so I gotta be more patient but also play fast sometimes too.”

The Nets now have two home games ahead of them to get back on the right track, and there are some encouraging signs regarding their star player Ben Simmons.

Simmons Targeting Game 4

Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2022

Things have been trending in a positive direction for Simmons, and now The Athletic’s Shams Charania says he’s targeting a Game 4 debut.

This would be his first game since last June, so there’s really no telling in what he can bring to the table, but his defense will be highly desired if he can at least provide that.

Considering he hasn’t played in nearly a year, he likely won’t be thrown out there to play 40 minutes, but will instead have some sort of restrictions on. If the Nets can stave off elimination, that would give Simmons some time to work back into game shape and he could potentially play a bigger role in the Nets advance to the next round.

