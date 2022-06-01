West Powerhouse Named Favorite To Land Nets Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Deal

After a masterclass performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Kevin Durant inked a 4-year/$198 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets that kicks in next season. But in 2022, the Nets couldn’t seem to avoid turmoil in a rollercoaster season. Kyrie Irving only played 29 games because he wouldn’t get vaccinated, which ultimately led to James Harden forcing a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers in February. Durant also missed over two months with an MCL sprain. All of this led to the Nets being the seventh seed in this year’s playoffs, which culminated in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Durant is three seasons removed from his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors after three straight appearances in the NBA Finals (2017-2019). KD has affirmed his allegiance to being in it for the long haul with the Nets. But after two straight seasons of not making it past the second round of the playoffs, and his former team four wins away from a championship without him, getting back to the mountaintop has to be on his mind. If he were to request a trade from the Nets, the Phoenix Suns (+1500) are the favorites to land the two-time Finals MVP.

“Nets [forward] Kevin Durant favored to join Suns if he leaves Brooklyn notes sports bet oddsmaker [Bovada],” Brandon, “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports said per his Twitter account on May 31.

“According to Bovada: Brooklyn is still the heavy -5000 betting favorite to be KD’s team next season. Mavs are second on Bovada’s odds board at +1600.”

Nets F Kevin Durant favored to join Suns if he leaves Brooklyn notes sports bet oddsmaker @BovadaOfficial. According to Bovada: Brooklyn is still the heavy -5000 betting favorite to be KD’s team next season. Mavs are second on Bovada's odds board at +1600. pic.twitter.com/Y7kOpfesJj — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) May 31, 2022

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kleen: Suns ‘Obvious’ Choice for Durant

Despite suffering long-term injuries in back-to-back seasons Durant has been the one constant for this Nets squad. But constantly, he has been asked to carry a heavy load for Brooklyn, which is not ideal for someone that is just three seasons removed from a ruptured Achilles.

Joining forces with All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker would alleviate Durant’s responsibilities on offense which could ultimately extend his career. Brendon Kleen, host of the “Locked On Suns” podcast, says that the Phoenix Suns are the ‘obvious’ choice.

“The more you start to look around, if Durant were to become available, the Suns would be an obvious match. The connections between Durant and the Suns are not zero. The big one starts with Monty Williams, who coached Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City as an assistant after he was fired from the Pelicans,” Kleen said during a recent episode of the “Locked on Suns” podcast.

“Those guys know each other really well. There were clips going around of Kevin Durant reacting to Monty getting hired by the Suns and giving a lot of kind words. Monty was also around Team USA at various points. I think at the end of the day, Kevin Durant would be able to come to Phoenix, know he could be comfortable, have like-minded basketball kindred spirits around him, and win in Phoenix. And that’s why I buy this.”

Play

We're One Step Closer to a Potential Phoenix Suns Trade for Kevin Durant Kevin Durant has reportedly not spoken with Nets brass since the season ended. Brendon Kleen dissects the reporting around KD, why the Phoenix Suns trading Deandre Ayton (or Chris Paul) for him could be a real option, and what has to happen for the fallout to get to that point. Listen to Locked On Suns:… 2022-05-26T03:46:38Z

A Lot of Questions Are Surrounding the Nets

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Nets right now. They have three key players in Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Joe Harris coming off of major offseason surgeries. And Simmons, who is the third most important player on the team, has not played in an NBA game since June of 2021. In addition, they have seven players from the 2022 roster set to hit the free-agent market this summer.

Durant will be 34 in September, and the clock is ticking for him to capitalize on this championship window with the Nets. While it is not likely he will leave, it will be the responsibility of the Nets front office to put the right players around him and Kyrie Irving, which will give them the best chance to compete for a title.

READ NEXT: Zach LaVine Picking Lakers Could Lead to Blockbuster Trade for Nets Star: Report

