Kevin Durant Claps Back at Patrick Beverley for Taking Aim at Nets

Whether it be on the court or off the court, Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, Patrick Beverley has never been known to mince words. This week, Beverley has been a recurring analyst on several ESPN programs and had a lot of things that he needed to get off his chest. The list of people that he has criticized has ranged from Jayson Tatum to Chris Paul. Beverley’s latest target, was the Brooklyn Nets during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday, May 17th.

“Can they bring a title to Brooklyn? They need a lot of help…three really good teams that are gonna be in Eastern Conference next year for sure,” Beverley said on the May 17 edition of ESPN’s Get Up!

.@patbev21 was at a loss for words answering these NBA questions 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/Le110yRqu5 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 17, 2022

His criticisms of Brooklyn were met with strong responses by Nets star Kevin Durant on Twitter.

Durant first Tweeted a picture of Kanye West’s infamous, ‘He running around like he Pac’ tweet.

Shortly after Durant responded to @stambreezy on Twitter who tweeted “Lol role players talking like All-Stars,” In response to Beverley’s comments. Durant responded to the tweet saying “These guys need to stop.”

These guys need to stop — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 17, 2022

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Patrick Beverley Details History With Chris Paul

The most notable person that the Timberwolves guard aimed at was Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. The Suns, winners of 65 games this season, were the title favorites entering this year’s playoffs but were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in blowout fashion. Beverley didn’t hold back when talking about the future Hall of Famer.

“Ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the Phoenix Suns, nobody in the NBA,” Beverley said during an appearance on “ESPN’s Get Up!” on May 16. “I’m just letting you know how NBA players feel. He’s finessed the game to the point where he gets all of the petty calls, all the swipe-throughs at the end.”

“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. … He’s a cone. … Give him the Ben Simmons slander.” 👀 @patbev21 (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/9bh8HOdJ0J — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2022

Beverley and Paul have had their separate issues during their time in the league. But Beverley told ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith that his beef with the Suns star started way before they were in the NBA.

“I appreciate everything he’s done for the game. Me and CP, this started when I was in college. I went to LeBron James’ camp. … and I got a taste of little CP there. … It’s always been something from there,” Beverley said during an appearance on Stephen A’s World on May 17.

“I respect his game. … But the praise that he gets and the slander that he doesn’t get when he doesn’t perform, it’s not the same as it is with every other superstar. and my question is why not?”

Ian Eagle Sounds off on Nets Season

Ian Eagle is one of the play-by-play broadcasters for the Nets on YES Network. So, he literally had a front-row seat to watch the rollercoaster season that the Nets had in 2021-22. While many were shocked by the results of the 4-0 sweep by the Boston Celtics, Eagle said that the writing had been on the wall for the Nets before the postseason started.

“There was an acknowledgment that they could not do that the last week and change of the season. When they required wins to get into the play-in, it was no easy affair. They were flirting with disaster consistently against the Rockets, the Cavaliers, the Pacers — games that they had to win — Detroit. These were not easy solutions for them,” Eagle said during an appearance on ESPN radio.

“So that gave me a pretty clear indicator. They weren’t blowing anyone out. There were very few dominant efforts. Everything was a struggle. So, when they got to the post-season, I just didn’t think magically they would be able to repair all of the issues and issues related to chemistry, related to injury, and related to being available. You can’t just snap your fingers and make it work.”

The Brooklyn Nets have a big offseason ahead of them. Possibly the biggest in franchise history.

READ NEXT: Nets Role Player Expected to Part Ways With Team During Offseason: Report