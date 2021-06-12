Kevin Durant Under Fire After New Info Leak About Scrap With PJ Tucker

After an uneventful first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, the fireworks picked up as the series shifted to Fiserv Forum for Game 3 of the series. The game was a roller coaster of runs. Milwaukee knew that their season was on the line in Game 3, and they played like it. At the end of the 1st quarter the score was 30-11, however, the Nets came roaring back in the 2nd quarter, and at halftime, Brooklyn trailed 42-45.

In the second half, neither team could seem to gain an edge on the other as they traded haymaker after haymaker. Things got chippy between Brooklyn and Milwaukee for the first time in this series during Game 3. Nets star Kevin Durant and Bucks forward PJ Tucker got nose to nose in the second half as both players had to be restrained by security guards.

KD’s Personal Body Guard Breaks up Scrap With PJ Tucker

A day after the near skirmish some interesting facts were discovered about the security that intervened between Tucker and Durant. Per a report from Joe Vardon of The Athletic the person that broke up the altercation was Durant’s personal security guard who is on the Nets payroll.

“At one point, with less than five minutes left in the third quarter, Durant and P.J. Tucker were nose to nose, speaking heatedly, as though they were upset,” Vardon writes. “Durant’s personal bodyguard, who is on the Nets’ payroll, charged the court to break them up and shoved Tucker. The Bucks’ crowd, at full capacity for the first time this season, serenaded Kevin with “f— KD” chants.”

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got right into each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/wB4IvtAUxv — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2021

Fans React To Report of KD’s Bodyguard Breaking up Skirmish

After the news broke that the gentleman who stopped the altercation and shoved Tucker during the scrap was Durant’s personal security guard, Twitter let the Nets’ star have it and once again accused him of being “soft.”

@KDTrey5 damn bro. You’re soft as hell. Bodyguards on the court? Damn. — Anonymous Source (@wrenchboy) June 11, 2021

@KDTrey5 needed a bodyguard on the court?? You that soft?? I guess it done matter what skills you have when your heart is soft. Bodyguard needed to save you. That’s a first. — GINGER~BEARD (@TRI_MY_LYFE) June 11, 2021

Wonder what the league will do about @KDTrey5 personal bodyguard’s actions in Game 3. Looks like he went above and beyond trying to break up a fight — pro-Black women in bonnets acct (@CheWithBlingon) June 11, 2021

So Kevin Durant's bodyguard charges the court after he runs his mouth at PJ Tucker?? WTF? I knew KD was soft as Cottonelle tissue, but this is next level soft. https://t.co/GM2Hhso0mb pic.twitter.com/UhnAJzRXls — Jeff Urstadt (@jeff_urstadt) June 11, 2021

How is this allowed? No problem with having the bodyguard and being on the team payroll but he shouldn’t allowed to run on the court for a dispute being other players. What if PJ had a bodyguard and he ran out there too? — Rashaan (@Rashaan_954) June 11, 2021

Additional Report Refutes Claim of KD’s Body Guard Interfering

An additional report by Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports refutes Vardon’s report that the person who interrupted Tucker and KD’s altercation was Durant’s personal security guard.

“Kevin Durant’s brush up with PJ Tucker via KD’s “personal bodyguard” is inaccurate reporting a source tells me,” Scoop B tweeted on Friday. “No member of the team has personal security. It was a full tenured member of the Nets security.” Nets like many increased security due to fan, off-court incidents.”

Kevin Durant’s brush up with PJ Tucker via KD’s “personal bodyguard” is inaccurate reporting a source tells me. “No member of the team has personal security. It was a full tenured member of the Nets security.” Nets like many increased security due to fan, off court incidents. pic.twitter.com/yMNqJp1kgv — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 11, 2021

James Harden Likely Out for Game 4

James Harden who is viewed by many within the organization as the catalyst of the Nets’ offense did not suit up for Game 3. Scoop B also reports that it is highly unlikely that the 9-time All-Star suits up for Game 4 as well.

“Nets’ James Harden (hamstring) likely out for Game 4. Nets are moving cautiously with Harden & are optimistic that he’ll be ready for next round and beyond,” Scoop B tweeted on Friday.

Nets’ James Harden (hamstring) likely out for Game 4. Nets are moving cautiously with Harden & are optimistic that he’ll be ready for next round and beyond. — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 11, 2021

After the Nets went up 2-0 on the Bucks with a 39-point victory many fans were ready to call it a series and some even thought Milwaukee might lose in a sweep. It was not easy by any means, but the Bucks have found themselves right where they want to be in this series, down 2-1 with a chance to tie the series at home in Game 4.

