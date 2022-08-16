Nets Kevin Durant Rips Reports of Early Retirement in NSFW Rant

The Brooklyn Nets and their All-NBA forward Kevin Durant are still at odds over the trade request he made to the team on June 30. Durant wants to go to a contender, and the Nets want a substantial return for their star player. Thus far, there has been no real traction on a deal.

With no movement on a Durant trade, most expected that he would report to training camp even if the team couldn’t find a deal that made both sides happy. But on August 15, NBA Insider Marc Stein, previously of the New York Times and ESPN, reported that Durant is willing to take drastic measures to ensure the Nets grant his trade request, even if that means retirement.

“During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July,” Stein wrote via his Substack account.

Durant, however, was quick to shut down the rumors of his early retirement.

“I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me, but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point,” Durant said via his Twitter account on August 15.

Stein: Durant, Harden Relationship ‘Wild Layer’

The Nets had as much of a rollercoaster season as any team has had in recent memory. But the highlight (or lowlight) of their rocky season, was the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The original perception of the trade was that Harden had grown weary of carrying such a heavy load, with Kyrie Irving being unvaccinated and Durant out with an injury, causing him to want out. Stein also reported that Harden and Durant had gone through a disconnect, which added even more fuel to the fire.

But this summer, Harden and Durant have been seen together in quite a few places. From rap concerts to open gym sessions. It has caused even more speculation about why Harden really wanted out.

“The Harden dynamic, meanwhile, is yet another wild layer. As I reported in February, Durant’s relationship with The Beard leading up to the Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade had deteriorated to the point that the former Oklahoma City teammates were hardly communicating,” Stein added.

“Then last week, while I was on an England soccer-watching trip, Durant and Harden were spotted vacationing together at a Travis Scott concert in London not too far away from where we were. Video of them training together in Barcelona emerged a few days after that.”

Nets May Be Durant’s Best Chance to Contend

There are not many trade scenarios available to Durant that would land him in a better position than he is now with the Nets. Having Irving inked for this season, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry returning fully healthy, and Durant being one of the top players in the NBA today gives the Nets all the makings of a championship roster.

Durant can try to force a trade out of town, but even if he does flex his muscle to get himself out of Brooklyn, what situation would he land in? And would he be better or worse off than he was last season?

The Nets have vowed to not trade Durant unless they get a substantial trade package in return. And at 34 years old, teams have been very cautious about how much to put on the table in a potential deal for KD. With no movement on a potential trade, Durant’s best bet may be to stay in Brooklyn.

