Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was selected as a captain for this year’s NBA All-Star team with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. But for the second straight year, he will not participate in the game due to injury.

The Nets star suffered an MCL sprain on January 15 that is expected to hold him out of action for 4-6 weeks. With some free time on his hands this weekend, Durant decided to engage in a Q&A session with his Twitter followers.

Kevin Durant Goes Viral for Russell Westbrook Tweet

“Is Legacy is more about your narrative than your actual performance?” Durant asked via his Twitter account on February 19.

The Nets star followed that up with another question: “Are u born with any skills or talents?”

Durant’s questions received some interesting answers, but one particular response from a fan piqued his interest.

“Or we are born with everything and we discover that throughout our lives,” Twitter user Pri28293888 said in response to Durant.

Durant’s response was a photo of his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook looking surprised, which went viral in mere minutes.

Steve Nash Has High Praise for Andre Drummond

Durant and the Nets have faced a lot of turmoil this season with extensive injuries to him and their sharpshooter Joe Harris. But help has come via the trade of 10-time All-Star James Harden. Andre Drummond, who the Nets received from the Sixers in the Harden trade, is already paying major dividends for Brooklyn.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve struggled to rebound the ball and he’s a natural rebounder,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said of Drummond’s impact per NetsDaily. “He also is a big that can protect the rim, he’s got good defensively and can be a presence and offensively, I think he’s good at getting into actions, rolling, playing above the rim.”

Perhaps the biggest void left from the Harden trade that brought him to Brooklyn was the Nets having to part ways with their center Jarrett Allen. Since last season, Brooklyn has struggled to find a consistent big man to fill that void. They have experimented with players such as Nicolas Claxton, Day’Ron Sharpe, and DeAndre Jordan who has since been traded. Nash is hoping that Drummond is the inside presence that the Nets have been missing.

“I think he fills needs that our group is looking for, and we’re excited for him to continue to get more comfortable in the way we play and also really get in great shape,” Nash continued. “He’s going to play more minutes for us as far as the way we project things to go, so he’s used to (playing behind Embiid, but we’re going to ask him to) play more. I think part of it is adapting to the new role.”

Despite missing so many key players, the Nets still find themselves in the postseason picture in an Eastern Conference that is loaded with talent. The All-Star break will hopefully serve as a reset button for the team to get back on the right track. With the returns of Ben Simmons, Durant, and possibly Harris looming, the Nets season is far from a wash.

