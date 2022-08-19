Shocking Nets Trade Proposal Creates New Big Three in Five Player and Two Pick Swap

Just about every NBA team has been in the sweepstakes for Kevin Durant after the superstar forward requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. When a talent like Kevin Durant is openly being shopped teams almost have to enquire about what it would take to get a deal done for the Nets star. Durant recently upgraded his request to a full-blown ultimatum which he issued to Nets governor Joe Tsai. In it, Durant told Tsai that he would be open to staying in Brooklyn if he made a move to fire head coach Steve Nash or general manager Sean Marks.

Following the news of Durant’s ultimatum, Tsai quickly shared his support of his front office and coaching staff publicly via his Twitter account. The Nets still seem to be hoping to negotiate a way to bring Durant back to Brooklyn, but some suspect the star may be willing to hold out of camp and make the situation messy. If the trade gets any messier, it may open up the possibilities for teams outside the four most suspected teams of Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors to add other NBA teams to the discussions.

In a Bleacher Report article, Greg Swartz shared trade ideas that would create a new NBA big three this offseason, and one of the teams attached to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant was shocking.

Sacramento Kings Enter Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

Swartz proposed a deal that the Sacramento Kings could be a team to try and pry Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. The deal would bring Durant to the California Capital to team up and make a big three of Durant, De’Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis. Which would be an interesting team for the star. Swartz noted an important reminder that Durant does not have veto power in his trade which wouldn’t prevent Sacramento from being a viable option.

Joe Tsai made it clear that Brooklyn wants as many assets as possible in any trade the team would make with KD. “We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets,” Tsai shared in a tweet. The deal that the Kings could put together could potentially be in the Nets best interest for Durant.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: F Keegan Murray, F Harrison Barnes, G Davion Mitchell, C Richaun Holmes, 2026 and 2028 unprotected first-round picks.

Sacramento Kings Receive: F Kevin Durant

What The Nets Receive in the Deal

The Nets get the darling of this year’s NBA Summer League, Keegan Murray, who one the summer league MVP this offseason. Murray averaged an impressive 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from deep. Davion Mitchell had a solid rookie year and is a player with a lot of upside. The point guard averaged nearly 5 assists per game for the Kings last season. Richaun Holmes is a quality backup big man and would be a great addition to the Nets. Harrison Barnes averaged 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in a strong season for the Kings.

The collection of players Brooklyn gets back is impressive. Murray and Mitchell both have a good amount of upside and could potentially be future All-Stars. Barnes and Holmes are both excellent veterans and a collection of draft picks from the Kings.