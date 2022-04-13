Kevin Durant Scolds Bruce Brown Over his Postgame Comments

The Brooklyn Nets officially secured the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs on Tuesday night. With their April 12 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA play-in tournament, Brooklyn is now set to play the Boston Celtics in the first round. Game one between the two teams is currently scheduled for April 16 at 3:30 pm EST.

Everything went right for the Nets to get to this point. Brooklyn was expected to enter the play-in tournament as the ten seed less than two weeks ago. That would mean that the Nets would have to win two sudden death play-in games just to be the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed. Three teams stood in front of them at the time. However, each blundered the opportunity, and Brooklyn entered the play-in game with the seventh-best record in the East. That has to leave the Nets feeling good, right? It’s safe to say Bruce Brown was.

Bruce Brown Postgame

Nets starter Bruce Brown had a strong showing Tuesday against the Cavs with a near triple-double. Cleveland often times sagged off Brown in their defensive scheme to focus on defending Irving and Durant. Brown took advantage of the opportunity, finishing the game with 18 points. However, as much as Brown made a statement on the court, he also added to it with some bold comments postgame.

Entering the postgame press conference with a shirt that said ‘Boston’ on it, Brown answered questions from reporters. One of which was about their upcoming series against the Celtics. The Boston native replied when asked about playing at TD Garden, saying, “I can’t wait.”

“Them not having Robert Williams is huge,” said Brown via Matt Brooks. “Now we can attack Horford and Theis.”

Kevin Durant’s Reaction

When Kevin Durant was asked about Brown’s postgame comments to which, he quickly replied, “That’s the caffeine pride talking. Those dudes (Horford and Theis) can do the same things (as Williams).” Durant said via Gary Washburn. “It ain’t going to be that easy. I’ll tell you that.”

His comments didn’t stop there. The Nets star continued saying, via Mike Vorkunov, “We respect our opponents. We don’t need to talk about, you know, what we’re going to do to them? I just don’t like that. But that’s how Bruce is… He keeps that same energy throughout the whole season. But we don’t need to say shit like that. Let’s just go out there and go hoop.”

It’s no secret that Brooklyn versus Boston will be one of the most exciting matchups in the postseason. NBA Twitter quickly pointed out the moment a rivalry might have been born when Kyrie Irving stepped on purposely stepped on the Celtics logo (Lucky) midcourt.

k fine run it back pic.twitter.com/WabHUo2qC1 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 13, 2022

The play-in win gives Brooklyn some valuable nights off and gives a little bit more hope in a Ben Simmons first round return. That would certainly be huge for the Nets, primarily on defense. How the Nets guard Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be one of the most intriguing questions of the first round.

Durant was asked how the team would approach it postgame, to which he replied, via Mike Vorkunov, “Shit. That’s a tough question. He’s one of those players you gotta play hard and see what happens. He’s just so talented and skilled and efficient in what he does. You just got to play hard. I expect us to.”