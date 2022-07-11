Kevin Durant Gains Support From Hall-of-Famer Amid Nets Trade Drama

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and that drastically changed the way the whole league is traversing this offseason.

It’s not every day a player of Durant’s caliber becomes available, but that’s what happened and it means teams can cook up their best offers and make them to the Nets.

Durant has named the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as his preferred landing spots, but there will be many other teams the Nets will consider as ultimately it comes down to them where the superstar goes.

While Durant has drawn his share of critics for this trade request, he has gained a massive supporter. NBA Hall of Famer and six-time champion with the Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen has voiced his support for Durant.

Not Everyone’s a Critic

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Pippen explained how he didn’t see any issue with how Durant is handling the trade request.

“You know, that’s the game today,” he began. “Players control their own destiny and not much loyality is needed on either side of the table anymore. I’m fair with it, to be honest, I like how the players have the freedom to change and it’s what the owners have been doing to players for years. So, they just evened the playing field to me. I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all. It’s a great move for him.”

Pippen stuck with the Chicago Bulls for the majority of his career before he departed to Houston and Portland before ending his career with the Bulls. A contract dispute is what ultimately led to him leaving Chicago the first place, so his stance does have a bit of weight behind it.

With players like John Wall and Ben Simmons sitting out an entire season to find a better fit, it makes sense that Durant would have people on his side while making a decision like this.

Latest on Durant

According to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, the Nets will be staying patient in trade talks for Durant.

“But right now, any deal for Durant – be it Golden State or anywhere else – are just at the talking stage, and likely the not-too-serious kind,” he wrote.

There was a lot of reported interest in a reunion between to the two players, but it looks like the teams are far from making that happen.

With Durant wanting out, it’s also expected that Kyrie Irving will be moved as well. Lewis notes Durant is likely to be moved first, and then Irving will follow him out the door.

“The Nets are still expected to look to move Durant before Irving, partly because the Lakers appear to be the only market for the point guard and also due to the possibility of having to take back Russell Westbrook’s huge contract,” Lewis continued.

It’s going to be a long offseason for the Nets and there’s really no telling what this team will look like once the season begins.

