Kevin Durant Sends Strong Message About New Nets Signing

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season and are 1-3 through their first four games. On Wednesday, they suffered a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Aside from the 60 combined points of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, there weren’t many bright spots for the Nets on the October 26 game. Nic Claxton had a plus/minus of -10 and continues to leave the center a question mark for the Nets with only scoring 2 points and grabbing 8 rebounds performance. Ben Simmons continues to shake off the dust after not playing in almost two seasons. Even Nets head coach Steve Nash had to be held back by the Nets coaching staff after a third quarter ejection.

However, one of the Nets’ bright spots was the newly-signed Edmond Sumner. Sumner was an underrated addition for the Nets this offseason as a free agent signing. The guard was making a name for himself as a member of the Indian Pacers before tearing his left Achilles in 2021. After a successful surgery and rehab, he joined the Nets, and on October 26, against the Bucks, made a statement that he may be ready for a bigger role on this Nets team.

Kevin Durant on Edmond Sumner

Sumner got into the game against the Bucks late into the first quarter and quickly made his mark scoring 7 points in three minutes. He finished the game with 9 points in just 6 minutes and also finished with a steal and assist. His play was noticed, and Nets star Kevin Durant even commented about what Sumner brings to the Brooklyn bench, specifically in their game against Milwaukee.

“I loved his minutes,” Durant said. “I love when he can get to the rim; he’s so quick and athletic. He could put pressure on the rim for us and that second unit. I think that’s what got us going. You said the second quarter was big for us, I think Edmond was huge. His momentum, his energy as soon as he stepped into the game, just kind of we fed off of that. So we need more of that from him. It was good to see him get his rhythm, nine points in six minutes, 4-for-6. I like what he brought.”

So far this season, Sumner has only averaged 9.3 minutes per game. After the game, Nash admitted that he should have played him more. After an impressive performance where he instantly put his stamp on the game and helped energize the team’s second unit, perhaps he is someone we will see continue to become a bigger part of Brooklyn’s rotation.

Nets Figuring Out Chemistry and Rotation

Figuring out what the Nets’ rotation may be and finding the best opportunity for the team to succeed is a priority right now in his postgame comments.

“The reality is that we’re just gonna keep having to try this experiment every single night until we get the right recipe,” Irving said.

The Nets have a lot of weapons to work with as they find the right’ recipe.’ They have depth at every position, and whether it is Sumner or Cam Thomas, or Royce O’Neale or Yuta Watanabe, they have players who can come in and contribute.