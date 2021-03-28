Kevin Durant Sounds off on Troll That Accuses Him of Stacking the Deck

Nets forward Kevin Durant is arguably the best basketball player in the world when he is healthy and he has been amongst the NBA’s elite for quite some time now.

Prior to suffering a hamstring injury against the Golden State Warriors on February 13, Durant was averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He is one of the best talents that the game has ever seen.

KD Keeps It Real With a Disturbed Fan

Now that the Nets are locked, loaded, and primed for a run at the NBA title, fans are once again questioning KD’s ability to lead a team to a championship. Durant had an interesting response to one fan on Twitter who questioned his leadership.

“I’ll NEVER be able to do anything that I really want to do on earth, by myself,” Durant tweeted on Sunday.

Because of Durant’s extraordinary talent, many people were frustrated and accused him of stacking the deck when he joined the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016 after blowing a 3-1 lead to them in the Western Conference Finals. He clearly made the right decision as he would go on to win two titles in The Bay.

Brooklyn Is Loaded for a Title Run

When Durant left Golden State to come to Brooklyn in 2019, it was viewed as a reset of the league because there was once again a competitive balance in the NBA.

Since the season has started, the Nets have acquired James Harden via a blockbuster trade as well as Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge through the buyout market.

The Nets now have 41 NBA All-Star appearances on their roster.

Talent Is Needed To Win Championships

While Durant has come under fire for his inability to win a championship without All-Star talent, the reality is that you need a wealth of talent to compete for championships in today’s NBA.

That was apparent with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason. After winning the championship in Orlando, the Lakers knew that they had to get better because teams were going to be gunning for them harder than ever after having such a dominant performance in Disney Bubble.

That is why they went and signed the two leading NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidates from 2020, Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroeder. Schroeder and Harrell have been even more valuable than previously projected after both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have suffered long-term injuries this season.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Andre Drummond would also be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers after reaching a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week.

The moral of the story is having less talent on your roster doesn’t make you any more of a champion that anybody else. Durant learned that early in his career and is a two-time NBA Finals MVP because of it.

